Magician golfers make most of nice day

"On my eagle on 14 I made a putt of about 60 feet," Schoepp said.

He said the 74 was his best tournament score of the season.

With his consistency, Schoepp said he felt confident going into his playoff with Gilchrist.

"I felt like I still had it with me," he noted.

Along with superb conditions, Schoepp said his strong short game was what allowed him to shoot two strokes over par on Tuesday.

"I'm really long off the tee, and if I'm chipping and putting I play well," he observed.

Tuesday's tournament was one of two regular-season state qualifiers. Thus, any golfers shooting within seven strokes of the medalist or par for the course earned a berth in the state tournament. Nineteen varsity golfers met that standard by shooting 81 or under and Anders Alm of Century also qualified with a 76 in the junior varsity tournament.

The second state qualifier is the Bismarck Invitational scheduled Monday at Riverwood.

Five of Tuesday's qualifiers wore the maroon of Minot. Jake Theis posted a 75, followed by teammates Gavin Argent (76), Henry Langhans (76), Brock Jones (77) and Kasen Rostad (81).