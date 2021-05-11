Magician golfers make most of nice day

You can place the Minot Magician golf team in the folder marked "opportunists."
"We finally got a beautiful day today. ... We had good weather and these kids have worked hard. We finally put it together today, and it was fun to watch," Minot head golf coach Shane Hannegrefs said following Tuesday's Mandan Invitational tournament.
With temperatures in the mid-60s and minimal winds, the Magician golfers had a field day at Prairie West Golf Course. All four of Minot's counters shot in the 70s for a team score of 304.
That gave Minot its second straight tournament win and third victory of the spring. The 304 was the lowest scored posted by a West Region team this spring.
Century shot a 320 for second place, and St. Mary's placed third with a 325.
Junior Logan Schoepp of Century captured the medalist award for the second time in three tournaments. He carded his first birdie of the day to defeat Jackson Gilchrist of St. Mary's on the first playoff hole, No. 10, for the individual championship.
"(Gilchrist) two-putted and I made a birdie from about 25 feet," Schoepp said. "It was a left-to-right break. It probably broke about six inches."
Schoepp shot a typically consistent round for a 38-36--74. Gilchrist posted a 39-35--74. He logged a 38 on the front nine with seven pars and two bogeys. His 36 on the back nine included two bogeys and an eagle 3 on on the 512-yard 14th hole.
"On my eagle on 14 I made a putt of about 60 feet," Schoepp said.
He said the 74 was his best tournament score of the season.
With his consistency, Schoepp said he felt confident going into his playoff with Gilchrist.
"I felt like I still had it with me," he noted.
Along with superb conditions, Schoepp said his strong short game was what allowed him to shoot two strokes over par on Tuesday.
"I'm really long off the tee, and if I'm chipping and putting I play well," he observed.
Tuesday's tournament was one of two regular-season state qualifiers. Thus, any golfers shooting within seven strokes of the medalist or par for the course earned a berth in the state tournament. Nineteen varsity golfers met that standard by shooting 81 or under and Anders Alm of Century also qualified with a 76 in the junior varsity tournament.
The second state qualifier is the Bismarck Invitational scheduled Monday at Riverwood.
Five of Tuesday's qualifiers wore the maroon of Minot. Jake Theis posted a 75, followed by teammates Gavin Argent (76), Henry Langhans (76), Brock Jones (77) and Kasen Rostad (81).
"I think we took a huge step forward today," Hannegrefs said. "Our pitching and putting was improved today, but we still left a few (strokes) out there. The kids played smart today. Most of them kept the big numbers off their cards.
"This was our best day of the year so far. I still think we can get better. (304) is a fantastic score, but I know we still have kids who can shore it up."
Hannegrefs said there was more to Tuesday's scoring than the nearly perfect weather conditions.
"It's a beautiful golf course. Wonderful greens and fairways. It was a pleasure playing here on a nice day," he noted.
Watford City hosts the next tournament for West Region teams on Friday.