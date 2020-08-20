Legacy's Svihovec excels at more than just tennis

Whether it's racket or a microphone in his hand, Corby Svihovec is all aces.
Legacy's senior tennis standout hits the right note on court and when singing the national anthem solo in front of a packed house at a basketball game.
Which is more nerve racking?
"There's definitely some nervous energy before it happens, but with both once you get out there and start having fun it all goes away," Svihovec said.
Anyone who has seen him play, or sing, can attest to that.
Svihovec starts his second straight season today as Legacy's No. 1 player when the Sabers host Mandan at 4:15 p.m. In conference play last season, Svihovec went 11-1 combined between singles and doubles, helping Legacy to its sixth straight West Region title.
Expectations for player and team are again high in 2020.
"I think our biggest goal is to get in as much tennis in as we can. That's probably the No. 1 thing. However long we have, hopefully the whole season, we want to make the most of it," he said. "I want to be able to do as much as I can for my team. We want to do everything we can to win another regional and do well at state."
Coach Scott McPherson's Sabers were again tabbed as the team to beat in the WDA. Svihovec gives Legacy a top-flight No. 1, but the lineup also is deep.
Junior Jay Moylan was undefeated in WDA matches last season, including a 6-0 mark at No. 6 singles. Senior Nick Mathern and sophomore Anthony Janes are also accomplished players.
They came into the season ready to roll after a busy summer on the court. With the pandemic-related restrictions in place, there was little else to do.
"We were calling each other up all the time to hit and do our own little drills," Svihovec said. "It's so easy to socially distance with tennis so we were able to do that and still be able to play a lot."
The summer slate also included getting to play against some NCAA Division I players from Minnesota. With tournaments few and far between, the Bismarck Open drew some top players from across the region.
Svihovec toed the line against the D-I talent, but also enjoyed studying from the sidelines.
"It was really nice getting to see that level of play and just getting to hit with people that have specializing for so long," he said. "I had more fun watching them than playing against them. They were really good."
Svihovec won't rule out playing tennis in college, but academics come first, he said. He owns a sparkling 4.0 grade point average in the classroom.
"It would be nice to play but college will be more for school than sports," said Svihovec, who would like stay closer to home, possibly at NDSU or UND.
As he said, he's got some time to make that decision. Right now, his focus is on tennis.
Svihovec has all but conquered doubles play. As a sophomore, he and partner Parker Krom finished sixth at state. Last year, the Sabers' dynamic duo advanced to the championship match before falling to Geoffrey Youngs and Max Olson of Fargo South.
It might be logical to assume Svihovec would give singles a shot this year at state, but that remains to be seen.
"We don't really make those decisions until the end of the season," he said. "I'm more focused on the team portion of it and helping us be successful there. Whatever coach (McPherson) thinks is the best fit, I'll be happy to do it."
He takes the same approach to singing. He's been involved in choir since the sixth grade and hopes for more solo opportunities in the future ... if there are any.
"Our choir teacher is charge of finding people to sign the anthem. If I'm given the opportunity, I'll definitely take it," he said. "We've learned over the last year that you're not really guaranteed anything. Whether it's tennis or anything else, we want to cherish every moment of our last season and make it a good one."
