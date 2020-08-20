Legacy's Svihovec excels at more than just tennis

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Whether it's racket or a microphone in his hand, Corby Svihovec is all aces.

Legacy's senior tennis standout hits the right note on court and when singing the national anthem solo in front of a packed house at a basketball game.

Which is more nerve racking?

"There's definitely some nervous energy before it happens, but with both once you get out there and start having fun it all goes away," Svihovec said.

Anyone who has seen him play, or sing, can attest to that.

Svihovec starts his second straight season today as Legacy's No. 1 player when the Sabers host Mandan at 4:15 p.m. In conference play last season, Svihovec went 11-1 combined between singles and doubles, helping Legacy to its sixth straight West Region title.

Expectations for player and team are again high in 2020.

"I think our biggest goal is to get in as much tennis in as we can. That's probably the No. 1 thing. However long we have, hopefully the whole season, we want to make the most of it," he said. "I want to be able to do as much as I can for my team. We want to do everything we can to win another regional and do well at state."