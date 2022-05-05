Legacy tops St. Mary's in matchup of West Region unbeatens

Legacy's lineup features a lot of new names, but the results remain the same for the Sabers.

Unbeaten heading into a marquee matchup with St. Mary's Thursday, the Sabers stayed that way with a 6-3 win over the Saints. Legacy improved to 3-0 in the West Region and 5-0 overall. It was the first league loss for the Saints and second overall in seven matches.

"There's a ton of parity in the region. It's going to be quite the postseason tournament," Legacy head coach Scott McPherson said. "Minot is solid all the way down, but from 2 through 9, anybody is capable of beating each other on any given day."

The Sabers got singles wins from Aleah McPherson (No. 1), Chelsa Krom (No. 3), Anna Sorensen (No. 4) and Cambrya Kraft (No. 5). McPherson and Krom combined to win at No. 1 doubles, which clinched the win. Krom and Abby Meier also won in doubles, outlasting Elizabeth Bichler and Gabbi Mann 6-2, 5-7, 10-6.

The Sabers are inexperienced at the bottom of their lineup, but McPherson sees plenty of potential.

"It's just really nice to have multi-sport athletes because they've been in competitive situations," he said. "All I do is try to help them keep refining their tennis skills because those kids have the ability to go out and battle and they're improving. It's a lot of fun to see that."

The Sabers continue to get strong play at the top from Aleah McPherson, who is just a sophomore.

"She's blessed with natural athleticism and she competes well," Scott said of his daughter. "Her strength right now is in doubles, but she's hanging in there at No. 1 singles, which isn't easy. She goes out there with the mindset of whatever happens, happens."

The whole team has embraced that approach.

"I really like the mindset we have with the entire team," McPherson said. "They work hard. They support each other. There's no pressure and it's allowed the kids to have some success, have some fun and that's the most important thing."

The Sabers have had a good week. They pulled out a 5-4 road win over Dickinson on Tuesday, followed by the test from Saints Thursday.

Brooke Haas (No. 2) and Gabbi Mann (No. 6) picked up singles victories for St. Mary's, while Katrina Hellman (No. 3) and Katie Peyerl (No. 6) lost three-setters. Hellman bounced back in doubles, grinding out a 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 win over Anna Sorensen and Halle Severson.

"St. Mary's is a tremendous team with a lot of seniors," McPherson said of the Saints. "They're definitely going to be there in the end."

After getting a very late start to the season due to the April blizzard, all tennis teams are in for a busy May.

"Between match play and tournament play, we have about two practices the next two weeks," McPherson said. "My job is to physiologically keep them in a position where they're not getting burned out. It helps to get a few wins to keep everyone in a positive frame of mind with the grind we have coming up."

The Sabers are back at it today, hosting West Fargo Sheyenne at noon. St. Mary's also hosts the Mustangs, with a 4:15 p.m. dual at Tom O'Leary courts.

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

