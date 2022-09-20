Legacy tennis team back in familiar position, challenging for region championship

With the regular season winding down, the Sabers are in the same old spot.

After Tuesday's 7-2 win over Century, Legacy is one win away from another regular-season West Region tennis title.

The 5-0 Sabers square off with fellow conference unbeaten Minot (5-0) on Thursday in the Magic City for the top spot in the West.

Scott McPherson, head coach of the Sabers, has seen his team surpass early expectations.

"With this particular team, with the changes we had, I thought being a state qualifying team would be an accomplishment. Yet today, we sit undefeated, vying for the top spot in the conference," McPherson said. "It's been really pleasing to me because we've seen so much improvement over the last three weeks."

Tuesday was more of the same for the Sabers, who did drop a pair of singles matches to Century, but made a clean sweep of doubles.

"You're always looking for more consistent play in singles, but again, we have improved a lot. I have been really pleased with our play in doubles," McPherson said. "Overall, I think we're in a pretty good spot."

The Sabers go into almost every match with two wins in the bank.

Anthony Janes is turning in a stellar senior season, including a 6-2, 6-4 singles win over another top player, Century's Jared Pitcher, on Tuesday.

"The guys obviously do rally around Tony. He's a very accomplished player and everyone knows he's our leader," McPherson said of Janes. "He's a quality player."

Drew Beasley had to work for his win at No. 3 singles. After Tyler Kleinjan took the opening set in a tiebreak, the Sabers' sophomore posted consecutive 6-3 wins for the 2-1 victory.

At No. 4, Caleb Johnson dropped just one game. Joe Kalb also won in straight sets, but had to work in the second, 7-6 (4) over Sri Kandooru.

"What we've been seeing over the last three matches against Bismarck, Mandan and Century, is that we've been winning a lot of close matches," McPherson said. "We have good, competitive multi-sport athletes who really embrace those competitive moments and I think that's been really important in the development of our team and the success we've been able to have."

Beau Zander (No. 2) and Charlie Holzer (No. 6) notched singles win for the Patriots, who still have a shot at the No. 3 seed in the West. Holzer dropped the first set to Nathan Mathern, but rallied to win the next two, 6-4, 6-2.

The doubles matches were mostly tight as well, most notably at No. 3. Beasley and Cooper Miller won in two sets, but Kleinjan and Holzer wouldn't go down easy, 7-5, 7-6 (5).

"Our kids are really supportive of each other and that makes it all the more enjoyable," McPherson said. "I think the great competition we've had not just in our region, but when we played against some of the eastern teams, who are very strong this season, has really helped in the growth of our team.

"It's all coming together. It's been a lot of fun."