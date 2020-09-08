Legacy remains unbeaten in tennis, but Mandan shows promise

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On paper, it was all Legacy in the cold and wind on Tuesday in Mandan.

But, the final score was deceiving.

The Braves took the West Region's top team to a pair of three-set singles matches, however the unbeaten Sabers survived both in an 8-1 victory.

"I think we're improving and a big part of that is having to play good, competitive matches against teams like Mandan," Legacy head coach Scott McPherson said. "The score was not indicative of how close the match was. I thought Mandan played really well."

Paul Christen, Mandan's head coach, thought his team played better this time against the Sabers despite winning one less match.

"I thought we played some really good tennis today," Christen said. "Legacy has a very solid team, so you have to play well to be in the match and I thought our guys did a lot of nice things today."

The Braves are one of several teams challenging for the No. 2 spot in the West. A key match looms on Friday at Minot against the Magi.

"I think our guys are starting to believe that we have a team that can not only qualify for state, but push some of the top teams at state," Christen said.