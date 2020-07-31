For Legacy tennis coach McPherson, something is better than nothing

The Sabers' roster features one of the top players in the state in senior Corby Svihovec, who would have benefited from playing other standout performers from the EDC.

"He was bummed. It would have been a lot of fun to watch Corby play against those kids because he's capable of playing with the best players in the state, absolutely," McPherson said.

To make up for losing tournaments and crossovers, teams will play each conference opponent twice.

"Obviously we would have liked to have competed as it was before but with the circumstances being what they are, we're very excited to even get a season," McPherson said. "I think we're being smart while still giving kids the opportunity to compete in athletics. Like I said, we're just happy the kids will be able to get on the court and play this season because not everybody is going to have that opportunity."

A typical match may look a little different this season. On top of the standard no high fives and no handshakes that apply to all sports now, huddles between doubles teammates are discouraged. Changing ends of the court is to be avoided unless an unfair advantage exists. Using a racquet or your foot to return the ball to an opponent, opposed to using a hand, is encouraged.