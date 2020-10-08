Area Sports Briefs: Oct. 9

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

LEGACY FOURTH AT STATE TENNIS

Legacy High placed fourth at the state tennis tournament on Thursday in Grand Forks.

Corby Svihovec, the West Region singles champion, went 3-0 in singles play for the Sabers, who defeated Fargo Shanley 4-1 in their quarterfinal match.

Jay Moylan added a singles win in the dual for the Sabers against the Deacons. Legacy swept doubles play. Anthony Janes and Jack Johnson won in straight sets in the No. 1 doubles match. At No. 2, Nick Mathern and Drew Beasley prevailed in a 3-setter, 6-0, 4-6, 6-3.

The Sabers lost 4-1 to Grand Forks Red River in the semifinals. Svihovec defeated Espen Schneider 5-7, 6-2, 10-8 in the No. 1 singles match. Red River won the other four tilts.

In the third-place match, Svihovec won a 3-setter and Moylan also registered a singles win for the Sabers, but Fargo Davies won the other three matches for a 3-2 victory.

Century went 0-2. The Patriots lost 5-0 in the quarterfinals to Grand Forks Central. In loser-out play, Jared Pitcher won at No. 1 singles, but Century fell 3-2 against Shanley. The doubles team of Caleb Wanner and Travis Metzger combined for a 2-1 win at No. 2 for the Patriots.