Area Sports Briefs: Oct. 9

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
LEGACY FOURTH AT STATE TENNIS
Legacy High placed fourth at the state tennis tournament on Thursday in Grand Forks.
Corby Svihovec, the West Region singles champion, went 3-0 in singles play for the Sabers, who defeated Fargo Shanley 4-1 in their quarterfinal match.
Jay Moylan added a singles win in the dual for the Sabers against the Deacons. Legacy swept doubles play. Anthony Janes and Jack Johnson won in straight sets in the No. 1 doubles match. At No. 2, Nick Mathern and Drew Beasley prevailed in a 3-setter, 6-0, 4-6, 6-3.
The Sabers lost 4-1 to Grand Forks Red River in the semifinals. Svihovec defeated Espen Schneider 5-7, 6-2, 10-8 in the No. 1 singles match. Red River won the other four tilts.
In the third-place match, Svihovec won a 3-setter and Moylan also registered a singles win for the Sabers, but Fargo Davies won the other three matches for a 3-2 victory.
Century went 0-2. The Patriots lost 5-0 in the quarterfinals to Grand Forks Central. In loser-out play, Jared Pitcher won at No. 1 singles, but Century fell 3-2 against Shanley. The doubles team of Caleb Wanner and Travis Metzger combined for a 2-1 win at No. 2 for the Patriots.
The individual portion of the state meet begins today and runs through Saturday.
SCHLOSSER MAKES SIXTH HOLE-IN-ONE
Ray Schlosser continues to make hole-in-ones.
The 87-year-old golfer drained his sixth career ace on Wednesday at Prairie West Golf Course in Mandan. The hole-in-one came on the 122-yard, No. 7 hole. Schlosser used a 7-iron.
Witnesses were Glenn Schwinkendorf, Jim Wetzel and Rod Erickson.
