Area Sports Briefs: Oct. 2

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
LEGACY WINS REGION TENNIS TITLE
Legacy edged Minot 3-2 in the championship match of the West Region tennis tournament in Minot on Thursday.
It's the fourth straight crown for the Sabers.
Corby Svihovec and Jay Moylan won singles matches for the Sabers. The doubles team of Anthony Janes and Drew Beasley secured the win with a victory in doubles.
Legacy downed Jamestown 4-1 in its semifinal match. Svihovec, Moylan and Janes swept singles play to clinch the win.
In state-qualifying matches, Jamestown defeated Bismarck High, 4-1. Lucas Schell won the No. 1 singles match over Ryder Pringle, 6-2, 5-7, 10-3.
Century punched its ticket for state with a 3-2 win over Mandan in a qualifier.
Jared Pitcher and Beau Zander picked up singles victories for Century. Caleb Wanner and Travis Metzger won in doubles to secure the win.
The Braves got victories from Brady Helbling in singles and Keaton Pritchett and Jayden Arenz in doubles.
The two-day individual portion begins today in Minot. The state tennis tournament will be held Oct. 8-10 in Grand Forks.
EAGLES HAVE ONE HEALTHY WR
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles were down to one healthy wide receiver at practice Thursday.
DeSean Jackson, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and John Hightower were sidelined and Alshon Jeffery still is recovering from foot surgery last season. Rookies Jalen Reagor and Quez Watkins already are on injured reserve.
That left Greg Ward as the only wideout from the active roster on the field catching passes from Carson Wentz. Ward was joined by Deontay Burnett, Travis Fulgham and Marcus Green from the practice squad. Burnett played 39 snaps in a tie against Cincinnati on Sunday and caught three passes for 19 yards. Watkins began practicing this week and is eligible to be activated.
Jackson suffered a hamstring injury against the Bengals and Arcega-Whiteside was limited to 18 snaps because of a calf injury. Hightower didn’t practice Thursday because of an illness.
The Eagles (0-2-1) are also missing tight end Dallas Goedert. He will miss several weeks with an ankle injury.
