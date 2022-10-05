Anthony hoping to add more tennis hardware to the Janes household

There's already plenty of tennis hardware in the Janes household, but Anthony Janes is hoping to add a little more.

Joe Janes placed second at the state meet in doubles for Century, while Sarah Janes had a pair of third-place finishes, also for the Patriots. Both coming more than a decade ago.

In 2018 for Legacy, Michael Janes got to the top of the mountain, winning a state singles title.

Now Anthony, the reigning West Region singles champion, is hoping to make his own mark when the state tournament starts today in Minot.

"I'd be really happy if I could get in the state final, that's what I'm hoping for," said Anthony Janes, who is unbeaten against West Region opponents this season. "Those kids in the East are really good. I'll have to be at my best."

By any measure, Anthony has stacked up quite well to his successful older siblings. At 5-10, 180 pounds, he's also the biggest of the bunch.

"Well, I guess I just kind of came out that way," he said of size. "I've tried to use it to my advantage."

Anthony packs powerful ground strokes, which Legacy coach Scott McPherson said rank with anybody in the state.

"There isn't anybody in the state that can stay with Anthony from the baseline," McPherson said. "His ground strokes are phenomenal."

Janes looks suited for football physically, but tennis has always been No. 1.

"I've just always loved it. I used to be in all different sports, but being on the court just felt right," he said. "I love to be out there all the time."

The passion for tennis starts at the top in the Janes family.

Kevin Janes, Anthony's father, played high school and college tennis in Dickinson. Elizabeth, Anthony's mother, grew up Hawaii and also enjoys the sport.

"As long as I can remember, I've loved the game. It's just kind of what we do," Anthony said.

McPherson saw it early in Janes, who has followed in the footsteps of Sabers stars like his brother Michael and Corby Svihovec.

"From a very young age, Anthony found passion in tennis and has put a lot of time into it," the Legacy coach said. "Every year he's gotten better. He had a chance at a state doubles title last season and took second. This year he's on a mission."

Janes will face Kasen Baer of West Fargo Sheyenne on Friday at 10 a.m. in what will be another busy state tournament for the Sabers.

Legacy maxed out with seven players qualifying -- Drew Beasley and Caleb Johnson in singles and the doubles teams of Brayden Ruff and Joe Kalb and Nathan Mathern and Cooper Miller. It's just the second time McPherson's powerhouse program has accomplished the feat, the other in 2017.

Additionally, the Sabers are 14-8 in duals this season and are the No. 2 seed from the West for the team tournament, which begins today. The Sabers face West Fargo Sheyenne at 11 a.m.

"Any time you're able to qualify that many players for state, it's a significant achievement," McPherson said. "I'm really proud of our team for the work they've put in this season and how much they've improved. I do feel like we're playing our best tennis at the right time."

For Anthony Janes, this will mark the final competitive weekend of his career. While his sister Sarah played D-II tennis at the University of Mary and Michael recently finished his career at D-III Wisconsin-Superior, Anthony will focus on academics as he attends Bismarck State College with the goal of becoming a nurse.

"It was really tough to give it up competitively because I do truly love the sport," he said. "But for my career options and plans, this was the best decision."

Before that, he's hoping to go out with a bang.

"I'm excited for it. The state tournament is a lot of fun just with the competition and getting to be with your teammates and going against the best players," Janes said. "We've had a really successful season and hopefully we go out there and show those guys that we have some pretty good players in the West."