A tennis tournament without losers, social distancing league brings players back to the court

Two teams captured championships as the Social Distancing Bismarck Davis Cup tennis season rolled to an end Thursday at the Tom O'Leary Tennis Courts.
There were no lost tempers and no losers, however. The winner was tennis. Every player who took the courts, adult, and junior, claimed victory by virtue of the fact they were playing.
"For me, I didn't get a (high school) season. You can't really recapture a season, but it was good to be able to see everyone," said Sierra Knoll, a junior division player. "The tennis community in Bismarck is so small, so it's fun."
Raquel Egge, who played seniors along with her sister, Sofia, said the alternative to the Bismarck social distancing league was "staying in Minot and playing each other."
Acestrailia downed Dropshotia 3-0 for the junior division title.
The Acestrailia lineup consists of Corby Svihovec, Karter Hatzenbuhler, Sophia Felderman, Beau Zander and Brooklyn Sand.
Knoll, Caleb Johnson, Jaxon Wetzel, Charlie Holzer and Katie Baumiller play for Dropshotia.
The Egge sisters scored Volleyvia's only point with a doubles victory in a 2-1 loss to Lobland in the senior division championship match.
Lobland's team consists of Mason Pitcher, Nick Saliendra, Curtis Schnur, Sherry Tschosik and Ralph Gabrysh.
Joining the Egge sisters on the volleyvia team are Josh Fisher, JD Stephenson and Arlene Sackman.
The smiles lasted much longer than the matches.
"It's really hard to be super-competitive when there's nothing pushing you ... but this is really fun," said Knoll, who will be a senior at Legacy High School. "That's what I'm here for, is the fun."
Svihovec said having a league schedule and championships was an improvement on trying to find a partner with whom to go out and hit.
"There's not as much tennis as there would have been if a (high school) season had been held ... but just getting a tournament layout was better than nothing," he observed.
The senior division was open to players 18 years of age and older. Juniors were players who would have been eligible to play on high school or middle school teams.
Four adult teams played a round-robin schedule with the top two teams playing Thursday's match for the championship.
The eight junior teams were organized into two four-team round-robin pools. The winners of each pool met for the championship. The runners-up in each pool played for third, and so on down.
Svihovec said the league was organized by the Bismarck Parks and Recreation District with an attempt at competitive balance.
"The tennis pro staff formed the teams, and they tried to make it as fair as possible. They know the names and ages, and they tried to even it out," he added. "As opposed to high school, which is competitive, we're all out here to have close and fun matches."
"Of all their activities, tennis is one of the easiest to have social distancing in," Svihovec noted.
The teams were formed with total disregard to high school affiliations.
"Anybody who signed up could play. A couple of people from Minot came in for this," Svihevec said.
Knoll said the mix of ages made for a good atmosphere.
"Some of the younger kids were able to get some experience with older kids. ... I'm glad I did it. It was fun," she said.
The Egge sisters keep an eye on what's happening on the Bismarck tennis scene.
"We usually stick to Grand Forks, Fargo, Minot and Bismarck tournaments," Raquel said. "Usually we come to the Jackie Dockter (Memorial) tournament. It's good competition. But that was canceled due to the COVID thing."
The social distancing tennis league helped fill the void.
"This is pretty evened out and pretty competitive," Raquel noted. "The adults we've been playing have given us a run for our money."
Sofia Egge, who will be a junior at Minot High School in the fall, said Bismarck's social distancing league at least got her on the courts after the disappointing loss of the high school season.
"I wish we could have had a season ... but at least we're able to come out here and play," she observed.
The Social Distancing Bismarck Davis Cup was formed for the expressed purpose of getting people back on the tennis courts. The league drew 60 players -- 40 juniors and 20 adults -- to the courts on a regular basis for two weeks. Round-robin play began May 19.
