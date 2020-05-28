A tennis tournament without losers, social distancing league brings players back to the court

Joining the Egge sisters on the volleyvia team are Josh Fisher, JD Stephenson and Arlene Sackman.

The smiles lasted much longer than the matches.

"It's really hard to be super-competitive when there's nothing pushing you ... but this is really fun," said Knoll, who will be a senior at Legacy High School. "That's what I'm here for, is the fun."

Svihovec said having a league schedule and championships was an improvement on trying to find a partner with whom to go out and hit.

"There's not as much tennis as there would have been if a (high school) season had been held ... but just getting a tournament layout was better than nothing," he observed.

The senior division was open to players 18 years of age and older. Juniors were players who would have been eligible to play on high school or middle school teams.

Four adult teams played a round-robin schedule with the top two teams playing Thursday's match for the championship.

The eight junior teams were organized into two four-team round-robin pools. The winners of each pool met for the championship. The runners-up in each pool played for third, and so on down.