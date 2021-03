Victoria Murillo, Andrea Lee and Abbey Zajdzinski have qualified for the NCAA Division II national swimming championships March 17-20 in Birmingham, Alabama.

Murillo, a junior, will swim the 1,000 freestyle, 500 free and 200 free.

Lee, a junior, is qualified in the 1,650 free, 1,000 free, 500 free and 200 free.

Zajdzinski, a senior, will compete in the 200- and 100 butterfly.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0