Results remain the same for Century; Legacy turns in third-place performance

In the water, results have remained the same for the Century girls swimming team.

Getting used to the new normal out of the pool remains a work in progress for the five-time defending state champions.

“They’re adjusting the best they can to the protocols,” Century coach Kathy Aspaas said. “Our Bismarck kids are only going to school two days a week so that leaves them three days a week where they’re not wearing masks so there’s a little bit of a transition there.

“We just have to keep reminding them of what is needed by everybody to protect their safety and the safety of everyone around them.”

Century piled up 524 points on Saturday at the Capital City Invite, which was capped at six teams based on current restrictions on meet size. The Patriots finished 23 points ahead of Minot. Legacy (281) came in third.

“It’s fun to see the girls get to compete get again,” Sabers head coach Thomas Wheeling said. “Things have ran pretty smoothly. The kids understand to have a season we need to go through the extra safety measures and if it means getting to compete and have a season they’re all for it.”