Palmer vital cog in CHS swimming success

"Last year turned out great. I was very happy with it. ... It was my first year back, and I thought it went very well," she said. "I placed at state and helped the team. I'm very happy with where I am right now."

Palmer's sophomore year went well, indeed, considering an ill-timed injury she had to overcome.

"I had a stress fracture in the second metatarsal on my right foot. ... The majority of the cross country season last year I could not compete," she said.

Swimming was another story.

"We have equipment (for training) that don't require your feet. You just use your arms. I was not kicking through that whole period, about six weeks.

"It made me stronger in the upper body ... and my training went very well, considering the circumstances," she recalled.

Palmer was able to begin kicking with her legs about three weeks before the state meet.

"I had to get my kick back and find my rhythm," she noted. "I wouldn't change it in any way. I was just glad I could swim and make something of my fall season."

This season she had to deal with another injury, but only missed one meet as a result.