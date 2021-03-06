Minot swimmers prevail, win seven events

Minot coach Jake Solper said he was anticipating a stressful season, dealing with coronavirus problems and protocols while trying for a fourth straight state title.

Instead, he said his team went to work, took things in stride and again came out on top.

"We exceeded our expectations, and it's not as though our expectations were low," Solper said.

He said this team was intense and focused, requiring minimal prodding.

"We have a great coaching staff. They provided the opportunity and the (athletes) provide the commitment. They put in the time and do the competing ... and this year they really did it with a bang," he observed.

"I think every Minot swimmer who competed today dropped time and our divers (third, fourth and eighth) were great. ... What a meet. What a season."

Century, coming off eight straight seasons of first- or second-place finishes, placed fifth.

Given that this Patriot team has no seniors and just three juniors, coach Mike Porter said reaching the top five was significant achievement.