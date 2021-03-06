Minot swimmers prevail, win seven events

Minot did Saturday what Minot usually does at the state boys swimming and diving championships. The Magicians won seven of 12 events and placed in the other five to win the school's 29th state swimming title.
Senior Dominic Yoder led the way with two individual titles and the Magicians won all three relay races on the way to 433 points. Their winning margin was huge.
Fargo Davies placed second with 224 points, one of four teams to score in the 200s. Fargo South tallied 219 points for third, followed by West Fargo Sheyenne in fourth with 215.5 and Century fifth with 200.
South senior Eric Anderson was the meet's only other double winner, taking first in the 50-yard freestyle for the third straight year and winning the 100 freestyle for the fourth straight time. His 45.29 clocking in the 100 free broke his own state record.
Minot's 200 medley relay team also claimed a record. The quartet of Yoder, Josh Boen, Peyton Bartsch and Jaxon Reinke splashed to a 1:36.40 to break Century's two-year-old record.
Century sophomore Beau Zander provided a surprise in the penultimate event, the 100 breaststroke. Zander, seeded third with a qualifying time of 1:01.27, logged a 57.69. He took the lead with a 26.79 on the first lap and finished with a 30.90.
Top-seeded Conner Harr of Fargo Davies placed third in 59.21 and the No. 2 seed, Boen, finished second in 59.21.
Zander said his winning time of 57.69 was his first major time drop of what was becoming a frustrating season.
"I was stuck at 1:01 the entire year," he said. "Josh Boen was beating me every time we raced, but it all came down to this meet. ... We taper for this meet, we shoot for this meet. This is pretty much the only meet that I took off a ton of time."
Zander finished sixth in the breaststroke last year. Earlier Saturday he claimed fourth in the 200 individual medley in 1:59.35. That represented a time drop of 4.31 seconds off his seed time.
Although Zander knew he had to outswim Harr and Boen, he said his plan was to reach a predetermined goal and accept the outcome.
"I was just trying to beat my own time," he said. "The only thing you can control is how hard you work. ... You've just got to trust the process."
Junior diver Wyatt Hermanson was Bismarck-Mandan's only other individual champion. His 11-dive total was 501.55 for a 39.3-point advantage on runner-up Dawson Wilson of Dickinson.
Yoder in the backstroke and Anderson in the two sprints were successful in defending previous championships. Williston sophomore Kolden Kringen came up short in his bid for a second straight individual medley championship. Yoder sped to a 1:55.16, Boen was second in 1:56.98 and Kringen, swimming in the morning session, was timed in 1:58.52.
Minot coach Jake Solper said he was anticipating a stressful season, dealing with coronavirus problems and protocols while trying for a fourth straight state title.
Instead, he said his team went to work, took things in stride and again came out on top.
"We exceeded our expectations, and it's not as though our expectations were low," Solper said.
He said this team was intense and focused, requiring minimal prodding.
"We have a great coaching staff. They provided the opportunity and the (athletes) provide the commitment. They put in the time and do the competing ... and this year they really did it with a bang," he observed.
"I think every Minot swimmer who competed today dropped time and our divers (third, fourth and eighth) were great. ... What a meet. What a season."
Century, coming off eight straight seasons of first- or second-place finishes, placed fifth.
Given that this Patriot team has no seniors and just three juniors, coach Mike Porter said reaching the top five was significant achievement.
"I'm extremely pleased. We scored more than what we were seeded to, and the guys all had fabulous times," Porter said. "The guys gave it everything they had, and it showed in the water, it showed in the times and it shows a lot of heart, which is what we want."
Porter described Zander's performance in the breaststroke as near perfection.
"He dropped about four seconds. ... Everything was perfect -- the turns, the strokes, the touches," he noted. "He's been right there with Josh Boen all year. Today he swam his race."
Swimmers competed at the Bismarck Aquatics and Wellness Center. The diving took place at Mandan Aquatics Center.
Post-meet awards were not announced. They will be released Monday.