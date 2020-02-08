Minot's balance, depth equals victory

When you talk about the depth of the Minot High School boys swimming and diving team, you're just talking skin deep.
The Magicians displayed depth, lots of it, while romping to victory in Saturday's Century Invitational at Bismarck State College with 499 points. In the 12 events they racked up 23 placing swims and four placing dives.
But don't make the mistake of thinking the Magicians nickle-and-dimed their way to victory. Only four of those placers finished in the second tier of placement -- ninth through 15th places.
Minot claimed four first-place finishes. The Magicians won the bookend events, the 200-yard medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay. In between, Zac Spaulding won the 50 freestyle in :22.43 and Jack Wolsky took first in the 100 breaststroke in 1:02.78.
Century, led by event winners Chris Birnbaum and Charles Koebele, placed second with 312 points.
Fargo South, which finished third with 234 points, grabbed four firsts. Connor Johnson took diving honors and Eric Anderson won the 100 and 200 freestyle events and swam leadoff on the Bruins' medley relay team.
Claiming the other firsts were Birnbaum (500 freestyle) and Koebele (backstroke) of Century, Kolden Kringen of Williston (individual medley) and Vaughn Raimo of West Fargo Sheyenne (50 freestyle).
Century's Will Dohrmann, seeded first in the 50 freestyle and butterfly, missed Saturday's meet and Friday's CHS multiple dual meet due to illness that kept him out of school all week.
It was just another day at the office for the defending state champion Magicians, who have an unblemished record of eight championships in eight meets this season.
Minot coach Jake Solper said the current version is similar to last year's championship team in that it grinds out wins instead of bludgeoning other teams with a raft of blue-chippers.
However, the Magicians graduated a talented senior class. If Solper ever had any worries about the junior class stepping in to fill the leadership gap, they were quickly erased.
"We've gotten incredible senior leadership. We've been fortunate over the years to reap the benefits of outstanding senior leadership," he said.
With Minot's terrific depth comes great balance. Solper said many of his swimmers are interchangeable parts, enabling him to build lineups that meet the need of the day.
"We're able to cover every event because of the sheer size of our team," he noted. "We can be pretty diversified. ... That allows us to have a few scorers in every event. ... Most of our points come from guys placing four through eight and nine through 16."
Indeed, the Magicians had multiple placers in all nine of the open events. They maxed out with four placers in the individual medley, butterfly, 100 freestyle and diving. Teams are limited to just one place in the relays.
Anderson swam a 47.06 in the 100 freestyle and a 1:45.82 in the 200.
He said it's far enough into the season where the top competitors have begun to rise to the top, so times take on some meaning.
"Times are starting to matter. It's coming down to seeing where you fit in terms of the state meet," he said.
Anderson won the 50 and 100 freestyle races at last winter's state meet while swimming for Wahpeton. He transferred to Fargo Shanley, which has a swimming co-op with South, over the summer.
Two individual wins and a leg on a winning relay is nothing new to Anderson, but he was pleased with Saturday's performance.
"It's a good day. We're cutting times, and I'm hitting my best in-season times," he observed.