Minot's balance, depth equals victory
Minot's balance, depth equals victory

When you talk about the depth of the Minot High School boys swimming and diving team, you're just talking skin deep.

 The Magicians displayed depth, lots of it, while romping to victory in Saturday's Century Invitational at Bismarck State College with 499 points. In the 12 events they racked up 23 placing swims and four placing dives.

 But don't make the mistake of thinking the Magicians nickle-and-dimed their way to victory. Only four of those placers finished in the second tier of placement -- ninth through 15th places.

 Minot claimed four first-place finishes. The Magicians won the bookend events, the 200-yard medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay. In between, Zac Spaulding won the 50 freestyle in :22.43 and Jack Wolsky took first in the 100 breaststroke in 1:02.78.

 Century, led by event winners Chris Birnbaum and Charles Koebele, placed second with 312 points.

 Fargo South, which finished third with 234 points, grabbed four firsts. Connor Johnson took diving honors and Eric Anderson won the 100 and 200 freestyle events and swam leadoff on the Bruins' medley relay team. 

 Claiming the other firsts were Birnbaum (500 freestyle) and Koebele  (backstroke) of Century, Kolden Kringen of Williston (individual medley) and Vaughn Raimo of West Fargo Sheyenne (50 freestyle).

 Century's Will Dohrmann, seeded first in the 50 freestyle and butterfly, missed Saturday's meet and Friday's CHS multiple dual meet due to illness that kept him out of school all week.

 It was just another day at the office for the defending state champion Magicians, who have an unblemished record of eight championships in eight meets this season.

 Minot coach Jake Solper said the current version is similar to last year's championship team in that it grinds out wins instead of bludgeoning other teams with a raft of blue-chippers. 

 However, the Magicians graduated a talented senior class. If Solper ever had any worries about the junior class stepping in to fill the leadership gap, they were quickly erased.

 "We've gotten incredible senior leadership. We've been fortunate over the years to reap the benefits of outstanding senior leadership," he said. 

 With Minot's terrific depth comes great balance. Solper said many of his swimmers are interchangeable parts, enabling him to build lineups that meet the need of the day.

 "We're able to cover every event because of the sheer size of our team," he noted. "We can be pretty diversified. ... That allows us to have a few scorers in every event. ... Most of our points come from guys placing four through eight and nine through 16."

 Indeed, the Magicians had multiple placers in all nine of the open events. They maxed out with four placers in the individual medley, butterfly, 100 freestyle and diving. Teams are limited to just one place in the relays.

 Anderson swam a 47.06 in the 100 freestyle and a 1:45.82 in the 200.

 He said it's far enough into the season where the top competitors have begun to rise to the top, so times take on some meaning.

 "Times are starting to matter. It's coming down to seeing where you fit in terms of the state meet," he said.

 Anderson won the 50 and 100 freestyle races at last winter's state meet while swimming for Wahpeton. He transferred to Fargo Shanley, which has a swimming co-op with South, over the summer.

 Two individual wins and a leg on a winning relay is nothing new to Anderson, but he was pleased with Saturday's performance.

 "It's a good day. We're cutting times, and I'm hitting my best in-season times," he observed.

Team Scores

1. Minot 499. 2. Century 312. 3. Fargo South 234. 4. Mandan 189. 5. Fargo Davies 173. 6. West Fargo Sheyenne 155. 7. Moorhead (Minn.) 147. 8. Legacy 140. 9. Grand Forks 139. 10. Dickinson 100.

11. Williston 96. 12. Bismarck 61.

CHS Invitational Combined

(Friday dual scores plus Saturday's meet scores)

1. Century 1,329. 2. Fargo Davies 1,174. 3. West Fargo Sheyenne 1,003. 4. Fargo South 976. 5. Moorhead (Minn.) 974. 6. Legacy 965. 7. Dickinson 770. 8. Grand Forks 758. 9. Bismarck 719. 10. Jamestown 648.

11. Minot 499. 12. Mandan 189. 13. Grand Forks 139.

NOTE: Minot did not participate in Friday's multi-dual meet.

Individual Results

200-yard medley relay: 1. Minot (Jaxon Reinke, Jack Wolsky, Barrett Bryant, Zac Spaulding), 1:42.56. 2. Fargo South 1:43.50. 3. Century, 1:43.94. 4. Mandan, 1:47.56. 5. W.F. Sheyenne, 1:47.61. 6. Fargo Davies 1:51.24. 7. Legacy, 1:55.49. 8. Williston, 1:56.27.

9. Moorhead. 1:56.44. 10. Grand Forks 1:57.05. 11. Bismarck, 1:57.15.

200 freestyle: 1. Eric Anderson, FS, 1:45.82. 2. Chris Birnbaum, Cen, 1:47.42. 3. Alexander King, Min, 1:50.68. 4. Dominic Yoder, Min, 1:51.83. 5. Josh Boen, Minot, 1:54.52. 6. Luke Domres, Cen, 1:56.25. 7. Taven Wilson, Dic, 1:58.08. 8. Shawn Holweger, Leg, 1:58.64.

9. Alexander Harlicker, Moor, 1:59.05. 10. Trent Irwin, Dic, 2:00.31. 11. Hudson Eckart, Cen, 2:00.99. 12. Tanner Haag, WFS, 2:01.79. 13. Harrison Stockeland, GF, 2:01.90. 14. Alex Binstock, Man, 2:03.26. 15. Garrett Wick, Bis, 2:03.55. 16. Brandon Seibel, Leg, 2:04.95.

200 individual medley: 1. Kolden Kringen, Wil, 2:04.06. 2. Charles Koebele, Cen, 2:05.39. 3. William Walker-Rozo, Min, 2:05.42. 4. Jack Wolsky, Min, 2:05.44. 5. Javier Aguero-Montero, Man, 2:08.26. 6. Beau Zander, Cen, 2:09.95. 7. Griffin Schaeffer, Min, 2:10.22. 8. Grant Schaeffer, Min, 2:11.77.

9. Ryan Bergman, Man, 2:13.31. 10. Eric LaFleur, Man, 2:15.70. 11. Riley Kaul, Cen, 2:17.56. 12. Jayden Ahmann, Leg, 2:19.36. 13. Ryan Hubbard, Min, 2:21.49. 14. Tavian Nelson, FD. 2:21.67. 15. Kalen Hill, Min, 2:22.56. 16. Isaac Bjorklund, Moor, 2:24.18.

50 freestyle: 1. Zac Spaulding, Min, 22.43. 2. Anthony Hollingsworth, FS, 22.58. 3. Mason Beck, Dic, 22.85. 4. Austin Schlecht, Leg, 23.59. 5. Jacob Andreasen, Moor, 23.90. 6. Barrett Bryant, Min, 23.96. 7. Andrew Martodam, FD, 24.06. 8. Harrison Adams, Cen, 24.07.

9. Ian Eilers, Man, 24.28. 10. Levi VonBokern, Min, 24.36. 11. Owen Anderson, FS, 24.61. 12. Caleb Gibson, Moor, 24.66. 13. Christopher Hollingsworth, FS, 24.71. 14. Nick Benson, WFS, 24.72. 15. Ryder Myers, FD, 24.76. 16. Griffin Osborn, Min, 24.79.

1-meter diving: 1. Connor Johnson, FS, 467.85. 2. Wyatt Hermanson, Man, 414.65. 3. Layton King, Min, 386.40. 4. Zack Pfeifer, Cen, 338.75. 5. Jaron Coombs, Min, 334.55. 6. Aiden Hoff, FD, 315.45. 7. Harrison Shanklin, Min, 312.70. 8. Reece Pederson, Min, 303.20.

9. Jacob Masseth, Man, 297.40. 10. Joshua Batesole, FD, 284.75. 11. Gaige Merck, Bis, 281.45. 12. Bennett Vatnsdal, Bis, 270.50. 13. Mason Kline, FS, 248.65. 14. Zach Morenski, Wil, 239.50. 15. Ryan Pierce, Moor, 225.75. 16. Jayden Eckholm, Man, 222.90.

100 butterfly: 1. Vaughn Raimo, WFS, 56.25. 2. Jaxon Reinke, Min, 56.48. 3. Riley Kaul, Cen, 56.88. 4. Griffin Schaeffer, Min, 57.22. 5. Barrett Bryant, Min, 58.65. 6. Garrett Craven, GF, 1:00.41. 7. Grant Schaeffer, Min, 1:00.48. 8. Alex Moel, Min, 1:02.05.

9. Ryder Myers, FD, 1:03.10. 10. Reed Schroeder, WFS, 1:03.27. 11. Zach Schwengler, WFS, 1:03.94. 12. Patrick Shen, FD, 1:04.01. 13. Brennen Nakagawa, Cen, 1:04.59. 14. Ryan Hubbard, Min, 1:05.02. 15. Nick Gasparini, GF, 1:05.78. 16. Dresden Adams, Moor, 1:06.28.

100 freestyle: 1. Eric Anderson, FS, 47.06. 2. Anthony Hollingsworth, FS, 49.15. 3. Dominic Yoder, Min, 49.84. 4. Alexander King, Min, 50.40. 5. Zac Spaulding, Min, 50.49. 6. Mason Beck, Dic, 50.67. 7. Ryan Bergman, Man, 51.52. 8. Austin Schlecht, Leg, 52.11.

9. Tristan Quibell, FS, 52.22. 10. Alexander Harlicker, Moor, 52.77. 11. Levi Von Bokern, Min, 53.21. 12. Blake Schluchter, FD, 53.35. 13. Christopher Hollingsworth, FS, 54.00. 14. Harrison Adams, Cen, 54.03. 15. Zack May, WFS, 54.07. 16. Shawn Holweger, Leg, 54.36.

500 freestyle: 1. Chris Birnbaum, Cen, 5:01.96. 2. Kolden Kringen, Wil, 5:03.54. 3. Garrett Craven, GF, 5:10.99. 4. Luke Domres, Cen, 5:11.75. 5. William Walker-Rozo, Min, 5:20.13. 6. Taven Wilson, Dic, 5:20.17. 7. Trent Irwin, Dic, 5:22.17. 8. Nick Benson, WFS, 5:22.26.

9. Josh Boen, Min, 5:24.98. 10. Hudson Eckart, Cen, 5:27.73. 11. Ethan Babcock, Wil, 5:33.80. 12. Tavian Nelson, FD, 5:35.81. 13. Cael Lorenz, GF, 5:36.01. 14. Dan Musselman, GF, 5:37.47. 15. Avery Berg, GF, 5:41.27. 16. Brock Bauer, Man, 5:41.57.

200 freestyle relay: 1. Fargo South (Eric Anderson, Anthony Hollingsworth, Tristan Quibell, Christopher Hollingsworth) 1:31.00. 2. Minot, 1:31.01. 3. Century, 1:35.79. 4. Grand Forks, 1:38.32. 5. Fargo Davies, 1:38.41. 6. Moorhead, 1:38.61. 7. W.F. Sheyenne, 1:39.41. 8. Legacy, 1:39.46.

9. Mandan, 1:40.15. 10. Williston, 1:46.92. 11. Bismarck, 1:48.47.

100 backstroke: 1. Charles Koebele, Cen, 53.62. 2. Vaughn Raimo, WFS, 57.95. 3. Jaxon Reinke, Min, 58.42. 4. Peyton Bartsch, Min, 58.77. 5. Eric LaFleur, Man, 1:01.65. 6. Jayden Ahmann, Leg, 1:03.61. 7. Josiah Penn, Bis, 1:04.53. 8. Curtis Thompson, Moor, 1:04.64.

9. Max Zola, GF, 1:04.80. 10. Grant Meidinger, Leg, 1:05.58. 11. Noah Hugret, Cen, 1:05.71. 12. 12. Deitric Coleman, Dic, 1:05.79. 13. Quenton Ni, FD, 1:06.66. 14. Joe Carlson, FD, 1:06.81. 15. Alex Binstock, Man, 1:07.77. 16. Isaac Bjorklund, Moor, 1:08.41.

100 breaststroke: 1. Jack Wolsky, Min, 1:02.78. 2. Beau Zander, Cen, 1:04.85. 3. Jacob Andreasen, Moor, 1:06.02. 4. (tie) Tristan Quibell, FS, and Sam Garrity, FS, 1:06.47. 6. Javier Aguero-Montero, Man, 1:06.59. 7. Tucker Glenn, Leg, 1:07.77. 8. Blake Schluchter, FD, 1:08.49.

9. Oliver Roongin, Min, 1:08.57. 10. Conner Harr, FD, 1:08.83. 11. Brennen Nakagawa, Cen, 1:09.36. 12. Harrison Stockeland, GF, 1:09.39. 13. Zack May, WFS, 1:09.75. 14. Dan Musselman, GF, 1:11.13. 15. Logan Bjerke, GF, 1:11.52. 16. Brendan Strangeland, WFS, 1:11.59.

400 freestyle relay: 1. Minot (Dominic Yoder, Alexander King, Grant Schaeffer, William Walker-Rozo), 3:21.64. 2. Century, 3:27.47. 3. Moorhead, 3:36.67. 4. Mandan, 3:37.75. 5. Fargo Davies, 3:38.45. 6. Grand Forks, 3:38.81. 7. W.F. Sheyenne, 3:38.87. 8. Dickinson, 3:39.74.

9. Legacy, 3:40.13. 10. Williston, 3:49.34. 11. Bismarck, 3:51.70. 12. Fargo South, 3:56.16.

