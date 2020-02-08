Minot's balance, depth equals victory

Century's Will Dohrmann, seeded first in the 50 freestyle and butterfly, missed Saturday's meet and Friday's CHS multiple dual meet due to illness that kept him out of school all week.

It was just another day at the office for the defending state champion Magicians, who have an unblemished record of eight championships in eight meets this season.

Minot coach Jake Solper said the current version is similar to last year's championship team in that it grinds out wins instead of bludgeoning other teams with a raft of blue-chippers.

However, the Magicians graduated a talented senior class. If Solper ever had any worries about the junior class stepping in to fill the leadership gap, they were quickly erased.

"We've gotten incredible senior leadership. We've been fortunate over the years to reap the benefits of outstanding senior leadership," he said.

With Minot's terrific depth comes great balance. Solper said many of his swimmers are interchangeable parts, enabling him to build lineups that meet the need of the day.