Marauders' Lee earns all-NSIC honors in 1000, two NSIC records broken on Day 1 of meet

Andrea Lee's grueling NSIC championship schedule could not have started much better.

The University of Mary sophomore earned all-conference swimming honors with a second-place finish in the 1,000-yard freestyle at the Bismarck State College Aquatic & Wellness Center on Wednesday. Lee's runner-up time of 10:12.69 also hit the NCAA B-cut standard, meaning she likely earned a trip to Geneva, Ohio, home of D-II nationals next month.

"I was really going for that B-cut. It's just a lot of pacing and hitting the necessary splits," Lee said. "When I looked up and saw my time, I was really happy."

The only person to beat Lee in the race was Taylor Beagle of Augustana, who touched in a time of 10:10.65 to set a new NSIC record. The previous mark was 10:11.15.

Lee, from Moorhead, has more than five years of experience in the race, which is not run in high school meets.

"They do have it (1,000) in club meets," she said. "It's a lot of work, but I've just always kind of liked those longer-type races."

Lee shattered her seed time by more than 30 seconds.

"It worked out really well," she said. "I guess I wasn't expecting that."