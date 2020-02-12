Marauders' Lee earns all-NSIC honors in 1000, two NSIC records broken on Day 1 of meet

Andrea Lee's grueling NSIC championship schedule could not have started much better.
The University of Mary sophomore earned all-conference swimming honors with a second-place finish in the 1,000-yard freestyle at the Bismarck State College Aquatic & Wellness Center on Wednesday. Lee's runner-up time of 10:12.69 also hit the NCAA B-cut standard, meaning she likely earned a trip to Geneva, Ohio, home of D-II nationals next month.
"I was really going for that B-cut. It's just a lot of pacing and hitting the necessary splits," Lee said. "When I looked up and saw my time, I was really happy."
The only person to beat Lee in the race was Taylor Beagle of Augustana, who touched in a time of 10:10.65 to set a new NSIC record. The previous mark was 10:11.15.
Lee, from Moorhead, has more than five years of experience in the race, which is not run in high school meets.
"They do have it (1,000) in club meets," she said. "It's a lot of work, but I've just always kind of liked those longer-type races."
Lee shattered her seed time by more than 30 seconds.
"It worked out really well," she said. "I guess I wasn't expecting that."
Lee will be very busy during the meet, which runs through Saturday at BSC. She'll also compete in the 200 (Thursday), 500 (Friday) and mile (Saturday), plus relay duties for the Marauders.
"Lots of icing of the shoulders," she said of preparing for the demanding slate. "You just have to push through it."
The meet is a home game for the Marauders, which they are enjoying.
"It's really nice having the home-pool advantage," Lee said. "Not having to travel and just being comfortable with everything is definitely a positive."
Along with Lee, the Marauders had three other swimmers on the podium with top eight finishes. Only the top three in each race earn all-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference honors.
Also in the 1,000, U-Mary sophomore Victoria Murillo placed seventh (10:35.73).
In the 50 free, U-Mary freshman Breena DeLegge posted a fifth-place time of 23.86, beating her seed mark of 24.04. St. Cloud State's Chelsea Gehrke won the sprint in 23.39.
In the 200 individual medley, Lizzy Spaans of Sioux Falls was the winner with a time 2:05.47. Alyssa Boese, a senior from Billings, Mont., placed sixth (2:09.56) for U-Mary.
One other meet record went down. In the 200 medley relay, Gehrke anchored St. Cloud's winning quartet of Marena Kouba, Alexis Burroughs and Kasey Milstroh to a new NSIC standard of 1:45.15, beating the old mark by one second set by MSU-Mankato last year.
Overall, Sioux Falls piled up 191 points on Day 1 of competition. The Cougars hold a 42-point edge over reigning conference champion St. Cloud State (149). Mankato is in third (131). The Marauders (92) are fifth out of the eight NSIC teams.
Trials starts at 10 a.m. each day of the meet. Thursday's finals, which begin at 5:30 p.m., include the 200 free relay, 400 IM, 100 butterfly, 200 free and 1-meter diving.
