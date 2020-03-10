Mandan's Manley steps aside after 42 years on the pool deck

“I guess everything just fell in place to come to Mandan,” Manley said. “It felt like family way back then and it feels like family to this day -- the kids, the assistant coaches, the faculty. It’s a special place.”

Manley led the Braves to state championships in boys swimming in 1995, ’97 and ’98. Mandan won state titles in girls swimming under Manley in 1999, 2000, '01 and '02. He was named the state coach of the year a total of four times, including for the 2019 season.

“All the state championship teams were fantastic, but every team is unique and special,” Manley said. “I’m so thankful for all the kids I had the opportunity to coach, and hopefully we were able to teach a few life lessons along the way.”

Mark Wiest, Activities Director at Mandan High School, said Manley's impact went beyond the pool.

“Coach Manley built a family with his swim teams. He was fully invested in each of his athletes and cared deeply about them,” Wiest said. “He made lasting contributions not only to the Mandan Braves swim and dive program, but to the kids he coached. Ralph leaves a legacy that will continue to be a part of the program going forward.”