Lee swims to All-American honors

Andrea Lee from the University of Mary earned All-American honors in 1,650-yard freestyle at the NCAA Division II national swimming championships on Saturday in Birmingham, Alabama.

Lee finished 16th in a time of 17:14.13. The junior from Moorhead joined teammate Abbey Zajdzinski (200 butterfly, 100 butterfly) as the first two All-Americans for the Marauders.

The Marauders scored 9.5 points, good for 24th place. It is the first time U-Mary has earned points at the national meet.

