Friday prelims promise exciting finals in girls swimming and diving

It all comes down to today. Twenty-five races to decide who wins this year's state swimming and diving championship.

The swimmers could not be more ready.

"First off, it's so fun to be back given last year with COVID," said West Fargo Sheyenne's Greta Bellas. "It's a whole different feel, not swimming with every team. But it's great to be back with everyone. All these girls are super supportive and it's great to compete with everyone again."

The diving finals are scheduled to start today at 10:30 a.m. at the Bismarck Aquatics and Wellness Center. Swimming finals are set for 1:15 p.m.

"I'm really excited to see how finals go," Bellas said. "It's nice to swim fast and be surrounded by people who also want you to go fast. It's a family-like atmosphere and I wouldn't trade it for the world."

The current favorites for this year's title, Bismarck Century, West Fargo Sheyenne, and Minot, all performed well.

Sheyenne claimed the top qualifying times in the 200-yard freestyle (Bellas, 1:52.78) and 500-yard freestyle (Bellas, 5:04.75), Century claimed the top times in the 100-yard butterfly (Erin Palmer, 57.51), 100-yard freestyle (Sarah Dorrheim, 52.09), and 100-yard breaststroke (Palmer, 1:02.70), and Minot has the top diver heading into this morning's semifinal round (Bella Price, 208.20).

"I was a little bit nervous in my 200 free," Dorrheim said of her second-place finish to Bellas in the 200-yard freestyle preliminary race. "I think I could have performed better, but that's what finals are for. I'll hit it hard tomorrow. I was right where I needed to be in the 100 free."

Rounding out the top times in the other three races were Marissa Branham from Williston in the 200 individual medley and Liv Hettinger from West Fargo in the 50 free and 100 backstroke.

There was excitement right to the finish, as Palmer's time in the 100-yard breaststroke broke the state record (1:02.75), set by Century's Vanessa Herrmann in 2016.

"Getting that record has been one of my goals for the whole year," Palmer said. "I have had the privilege of training with Vanessa Herrmann in the past, so being able to get her record is a big honor. I'm hoping that in college I'll be able to perform as well as she is at Arkansas right now. I appreciate Vanessa and all that she's done for me, so breaking her record was a big honor."

The eight races set up the 16 finals taking place this afternoon, with the top eight qualifying times from the preliminary rounds advancing to the 'A' final. The next eight advance to the 'B' final. Along with those 16 individual races are three relays.

"Our relays are set up to do well, and I'm excited to participate in that," Palmer said. "Being able to pull out a win as a team feels a lot more hyped than winning an individual. Honestly, the relays should help me balance out my individual races."

It will take more than just the top finishers in the event to give a team the victory. Sheyenne has a slight advantage on Minot and Century going into the finals, as the Mustangs are set to put 25 swimmers and divers into the start of the semifinal round of diving. Century and Minot are set to feature 19 and 20 swimmers and divers, respectively.

The numbers advantage for Sheyenne, which include 16 swimmers in the top eight of their events, adds a further edge that Minot and Century will have to overcome, as the Patriots and Magicians have only 13 swimmers and divers in the top eight.

"We're going to move on forward and focus on our relays and individuals," Dorrheim said. "We'll have a great meet.

"Last year, it was so different because we were in two sessions and we didn't have a lot of different competition. It's great to have that back, racing against other teams, other individuals, and being at the same level of intensity as they are in their races. It was good to have some good competition today, I think that really pushed everybody here."

