For swimmers it's one week at a time

Century and West Fargo Sheyenne put on quite a show at last year's state high school girls swimming and diving meet. A closing surge enabled CHS to capture its fifth straight state title.

The Patriots finished the two-day battle at the aquatic center in Bismarck with 355.5 points, 91.5 of them in the final two events. Sheyenne, which led most of the way, had 329. Fargo Davies rounded out a clearly defined top three with 292.5.

With the season scheduled to begin this weekend, it appears a Century-Sheyenne rematch is in the works at the state meet, scheduled this year in West Fargo.

Century head coach Kathy Aspaas warns that looking ahead to November is peering way too far down the road.

"Just because of the whole COVID situation, everybody is back to square one. ... If you're talking about swimming at this point, you're talking about day-by-day," she noted. "Our goals will be determined as we go farther into the season. ... We're just hoping to have a meet, get through the first week and see if we have another one."

For the state's West Region teams, the first meet begins Friday at Williston, but with a revised schedule. What was originally designed as a Friday Williston Sprint Meet and a Saturday Coyote Invitational has become two separate invitational events.