For swimmers it's one week at a time

Century and West Fargo Sheyenne put on quite a show at last year's state high school girls swimming and diving meet. A closing surge enabled CHS to capture its fifth straight state title.
The Patriots finished the two-day battle at the aquatic center in Bismarck with 355.5 points, 91.5 of them in the final two events. Sheyenne, which led most of the way, had 329. Fargo Davies rounded out a clearly defined top three with 292.5.
With the season scheduled to begin this weekend, it appears a Century-Sheyenne rematch is in the works at the state meet, scheduled this year in West Fargo.
Century head coach Kathy Aspaas warns that looking ahead to November is peering way too far down the road.
"Just because of the whole COVID situation, everybody is back to square one. ... If you're talking about swimming at this point, you're talking about day-by-day," she noted. "Our goals will be determined as we go farther into the season. ... We're just hoping to have a meet, get through the first week and see if we have another one."
For the state's West Region teams, the first meet begins Friday at Williston, but with a revised schedule. What was originally designed as a Friday Williston Sprint Meet and a Saturday Coyote Invitational has become two separate invitational events.
"With this new situation, we're not allowed to do overnights ... so Bismarck High and Bismarck Legacy chose to go Saturday," Aspaas said. "I chose to go both days. I'll take half the team (to Williston) on Friday and my assistant coach will take a different group on Saturday. They'll swim the same events both days."
Aspaas said the split-team situation has become a way of life with so many coronavirus-related limitations in place.
"We have 51 girls on the team this year, and we're not allowing more than four people in a lane, so half my team has not met the other half of the team. .. It's a pretty unique situation," she observed.
Aspaas is concerned about what the effects of dividing her swimmers might be on team chemistry.
"If anything, (team chemistry) is what's missing right now," she said. ... We're practicing as two groups and don't get a chance to see each other. ... Any traveling we do, we're only taking half the team with us."
Making the somewhat strained assumption that a state meet looms in the future, Century and Sheyenne are separated by the rest of the back by a wide margin. But it appears the Patriots and Mustangs are closely matched.
Of the 15 Century athletes who scored in the nine open events at last year's state meet, three graduated. The Mustangs graduated two of their 13 open event scorers.
Davies, a senior-heavy team in 2019, lost six athletes to graduation, leaving only five veterans who scored in the open events last fall.
Last year, five individual event champions were underclassmen. Century senior Lexi Duchsherer was a repeat winner last year in two events, the freestyle sprints. She set a state meet record with a 22.91 clocking in the 50-yard freestyle.
Marissa Branham of Williston and Elsa Musselman of Grand Forks Red River, both juniors, return to defend titles in two events. Branham prevailed in the individual medley and breaststroke and Musselman finished first in the butterfly and repeated in the 200 freestyle.
Sophomore Madeline Elseth of Grand Forks Central took honors in the 500 freestyle last November and Liv Hettinger of West Fargo was victorious in the backstroke.
Century should be able to provide Duchsherer with plenty of assistance in its bid for a sixth straight state championship. Junior Olivia Schuchard and sophomore Erin Palmer appear capable of doing some heavy lifting.
Schuchard placed fifth in the 200 freestyle and sixth in the 500 freestyle last season and swam on the winning 400 freestyle relay.
Palmer was the runner-up in both the individual medley and breaststroke as a freshman. She also swam on the triumphant 400 freestyle relay.
However, Aspaas was quick to note her team's point-producing nucleus consists of much more than three athletes.
"We have high expectations for them, but probably McKenna Matt, Izzy Koebele and Sarah Dorrheim belong in that mix," she said. "That will pretty much be our core ... but we have a lot of depth in all the different strokes, which will play to our advantage."
Duchsherer overcame disruptive leg injuries to forge an amazing junior season. As a senior, she'll apparently be able to swim pain-free.
"She's all healed up and going and full-strength," Aspaas said.
And Palmer, a dual-sport athlete who was restricted to swimming last fall due to injuries, is doubling up again this year.
"Erin was out of cross country last year. Now she's much stronger and able to run again. ... So she'll be splitting time between cross country and swimming, but she looks to be one of the top swimmers in the state," Aspaas observed.
Aspaas' Century returnees garnered 22 places in the open events at the state meet last season, 13 scoring in the championship heat and nine picking up consolation points.
Sheyenne's 13 returning scorers earned 21 places, 10 in the championship heats and 11 in the consolation heats.
Coach Erich Richardson's leading Mustang point-getters will likely be junior Greta Bellas, sophomore Tierney Howell, senior Breanna Lund and sophomore Bree Triplett.
Last fall Bellas was the runner-up in the 200 freestyle and placed third in the 500.
Howell finished second in the butterfly and fourth in the 50 freestyle as a freshman. Lund garnered sixths in the individual medley and backstroke. Triplett swam to a fourth-place in the butterfly, a ninth in the individual medley and a 12th in the breaststroke.
Sheyenne placed second in the medley relay, fifth in the 200 freestyle relay and second in the 400 freestyle relay.
Century was disqualified in the medley relay, claimed second in the 200 freestyle relay and won the 400 freestyle relay.
