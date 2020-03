Century's Birnbaum 3-peats as double state champion

Minot doesn't have a 200-man boys swimming and diving team. It only seems that way.

The Magicians swam and dived to their 28th state championship Saturday at the Hulbert Aquatic Center in West Fargo in their usual workmanlike fashion.

Dominic Yoder won the backstroke for Minot, and Magician relay teams added two more first places. But beyond that it was trademark depth, overwhelming depth, that allowed the Magicians to rack up 463 points. That haul enabled Minot to coast to victory by a whopping 215 points over runner-up Century.

Minot scored in all 12 events, and drove the point home in the individual medley where Yoder, Josh Boen, William Walker-Rozo and Jack Wolsky touched out 2-3-4-5. The Magicians also placed four athletes in the diving, butterfly, 100 freestyle and backstroke events.

All told, the Magicians earned 21 places in the individual championship heats and nine places in the consolation heats.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Senior Chris Birnbaum led Century to second place with a pair of victories. He doubled up in the 200- and 500-yard freestyle races for the third straight year.