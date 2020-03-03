Birnbaum excels in rare athletic combination

“My mom signed me up when I was 8 years old and I wasn’t too happy with her,” he said. “I fell in love with it pretty quickly.”

He’s been playing football even longer, dating back to when he was 4 years old. But swimming sits first in the pecking order. He plans to continue his career in the pool in college. Preferably somewhere warm where he plans to study aerospace engineering. Where that ultimately will be is still to be determined.

Birnbaum and fellow seniors Charles Koebele and Will Dohrmann have been staples in the Century lineup for years. Koebele is the defending state champion in the 100 backstroke. It’s not uncommon to see the trio hanging together poolside or around town.

“We’re great friends. Most weekends, if we’re not at a meet, we’re probably out getting something to eat or just hanging out,” Birnbaum said. “It’s not just us three. The whole team is like a big extended family. It’s really nice to have that where we all support each other and have that type of bond.”

Kemmesat said it comes from the seniors.