Birnbaum excels in rare athletic combination

Speedos and quarterback sacks are not a typical combination for aspiring high school athletes.
Chris Birnbaum, a standout swimmer for the Century Patriots, and an all-state lineman for the St. Mary’s Saints football, is a rare breed. But the 6-foot-3, 200-pound senior has proven the seemingly odd combination can fit together seamlessly.
“I maybe know a few people that do football and swimming, but yeah, it’s pretty uncommon,” Birnbaum said. “They are kind of polar opposites. Football is more physically challenging, just the everyday grind of it. There definitely is a physical part to swimming, but it’s more the mental barriers that are the biggest hurdle.
“For me, I’ve enjoyed both. To be able to be in two sports that are different, it’s been fun.”
Century swimming coach Dennis Kemmesat said Birnbaum is undoubtedly unique.
“It’s a very different combination. You just don’t see it,” Kemmesat said of Birnbaum’s athletic endeavors. “And it’s not as though he’s just out there competing, he’s been extremely successful at both. With Chris, he’s just a very good all-around athlete.”
Birnbaum’s accomplishments in both sports are significant. He was a three-year starter for the Saints in football, playing both offensive and defensive line for coach Dan Smrekar. Heading into this weekend’s state swimming and diving meet in West Fargo, Birnbaum is the two-time defending state champion in both the 200- and 500-freestyles.
His success is no accident.
“Chris obviously has a lot of natural ability, but that’s only going to take anyone so far. He’s someone that works really hard,” Kemmesat said. “He’s a very good leader. He’s someone that leads by example. The amount of work he puts in is directly tied to the amount of success he has had.”
Birnbaum holds the state meet record in the 200 (1:42.38), which he set last year at the Bismarck State College Aquatic & Fitness Center. Like many top swimmers, Birnbaum is proficient in several strokes. He has the third-best time this season in the backstroke (56.13), fourth-fastest in the 200 individual medley (2:03.00) and sixth-best in the 100 butterfly (55.99).
“I think swimming year round you kind of get used to all strokes,” Birnbaum said. “I think it’s good to be able to expand your range and be more of an all-around swimmer. That’s the approach our coaches have. As a team, we’re pretty comfortable doing a lot of different things.”
However, the appeal of closing his career with another double in the 200 and 500 is obvious.
You have free articles remaining.
“Winning both three years in a row would be amazing, but I think the main focus is to swim fast and better myself,” Birnbaum said.
He came to swimming reluctantly, although his mini-rebellion didn’t last long.
“My mom signed me up when I was 8 years old and I wasn’t too happy with her,” he said. “I fell in love with it pretty quickly.”
He’s been playing football even longer, dating back to when he was 4 years old. But swimming sits first in the pecking order. He plans to continue his career in the pool in college. Preferably somewhere warm where he plans to study aerospace engineering. Where that ultimately will be is still to be determined.
Birnbaum and fellow seniors Charles Koebele and Will Dohrmann have been staples in the Century lineup for years. Koebele is the defending state champion in the 100 backstroke. It’s not uncommon to see the trio hanging together poolside or around town.
“We’re great friends. Most weekends, if we’re not at a meet, we’re probably out getting something to eat or just hanging out,” Birnbaum said. “It’s not just us three. The whole team is like a big extended family. It’s really nice to have that where we all support each other and have that type of bond.”
Kemmesat said it comes from the seniors.
“All three, Chris, Charlie and Will, they’re tremendous leaders,” Kemmesat said. “They all work hard. They’ve all been successful. Will’s come on a little more the last couple of years where Chris and Charlie had it all along.
"But beyond that, they’re just good kids.”
All three will play pivotal roles in relays for Century at the state meet this weekend, along with their individual events. Taking down two-time defending state champion Minot will be difficult. The Magicians’ depth has been overwhelming to date. However, Birnbaum said the Patriots, who won five straight state crowns from 2013-18, plan to put up a fight.
“Like coach (Kemmesat) says, the goal is always to hang another banner,” Birnbaum said. “It’s no different this year. We’re going there to try and win a state championship.”
The head coach agreed.
“Minot is very formidable. They have a very big team, over double the size of our team. They have a lot of depth and a lot of good kids,” Kemmesat said. “We go to a lot of meets throughout the season, but we have one end goal and that’s to train for one meet and this is the meet we train for.”
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com