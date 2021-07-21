Aquastorm again risks its claim of supremacy

Certainly, the Aquastorm has been the dominant feature on the North Dakota club swimming map in recent years. Still, Steele said it would be a mistake to expect his team to win in a walkover this weekend.

"(Fargo area) Northern Lights will be a big competitor. They've been creeping up on us each year, so this (meet) might be a good one," he observed.

The Northern Lights Swimming Association is one of three clubs drawing from the large pool of Fargo-West Fargo-Moorhead, Minn., talent. The others are the Fargo-Moorhead Gators and the West Fargo Flyers.

Other teams that will be represented in Bismarck this weekend are the Breckenridge (Minn.)-Wahpeton swim team, the Dickinson Dolphins, the Jamestown Jaws, the Mandan Marlins, the Minot swim club, the Grand Forks Red River Valley swim team, the Valley City Sharks and the Williston Sea Lions.

The Aquastorm has qualified a hefty delegation of 78 swimmers.

"The youngest is five and the oldest is 21," Steele said.

The 15-to-18 and 11-to-14 girls divisions will supply a significant part of the Aquastorm's team. The 11-to-14 girls division is where the greatest concentration of swimmers lies, according to Steele.