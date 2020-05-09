A roller coaster season in the pool

"Our girls who were supposed to be going to the NCAAs were going to leave in four days," Herrmann said.

Herrmann had swum B national meet qualifying times, which are much like provisional qualifying efforts in track and field, in four events. She was not selected for the national meet.

Her season bests were 1:00.54 in the 100-yard breaststroke and 2:11.09 in the 200-yard breaststroke. She swam a 1:59.39 in the 200 individual medley and a 4:17.06 in the 400 IM. All four of those swims were at the Mizzou Invitational in Columbia, Mo., in late November.

"Both my coach and I believed I would have a very good shot at making the NCAA meet. Sadly, it didn't go as planned," Herrmann said in retrospect.

The pool facilities in Fayetteville have been shut down since late March, and Herrmann said it's uncertain when the NCAA will permit teams to resume their practice schedules. When she does get back to Arkansas, she said she'll be ready to work.

"When I can go back to school and train, yes. I will be on a mission," she said.

What the summer holds is uncertain, but Herrmann already knows that, like the rest of life in a virus-plagued world, it will be different.