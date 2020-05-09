A roller coaster season in the pool for Bismarck's Herrmann

On your microwave oven timer, a second is an almost undetectable amount of time.
In Vanessa Herrmann's world of college swimming, where hundredths of a second matter, a second can be insufferably long.
"For me, it was quite significant," she said, harking back six months to Atlanta. "Other people looking at my times might not see it as significant for a 100-meter breaststroke, but the time I dropped was almost a whole second."
That improvement in Herrmann's performance in a USA Swimming meet at Atlanta gave her a time of 1:10.10. That, in turn, earned her a spot in the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials next year in Omaha, Neb.
"I touched the wall and had to do a double-take to see if I made it. ... I thought 'wow, I actually did it.' I walked over to my coach, almost in tears, and he gave me a big hug," Herrmann, a sophomore at the University of Arkansas, recalled.
Upon qualifying for the Trials, Herrmann assumed she would be competing for a spot on the U.S. Olympic swimming team in June. However, the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics to 2021 resulted in a domino effect that set the Trials back a year to June, 2021 in Omaha.
For Herrmann, the 12-month delay is both a positive and a negative.
"It's a plus because of how the last half of my (college) season went, and it's slightly a minus because I'm not able to train right now," she observed.
Her last practice at Fayetteville was on March 13. Under the best of circumstances, that would have meant a seven-week break before she got back in the water for a full-fledged workout. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Herrmann got her training respites in fortnight-long spans.
Considering the ebb and flow of subsequent events, the Atlanta meet was probably the highlight of Herrmann's sophomore season.
"I knew what to expect, and my coach and I had developed this plan. ... The first half of the season was awesome. It went a little bit better than I had expected it to. ... The second half of the season I kind of hit a struggle point," Herrmann said. "The (Southeastern) Conference meet didn't go the way it was planned for me personally.
"After the meet, when I talked with my coaches, they kind of told me things like this happen and I have to figure out what happened. ... We think it came down to a mental block."
"It's kind of hard to explain," she added. "When it was time to step up and race I felt kind of a pressure. ... Now I understand why mental preparation is so big. The last half of the season was a struggle. Training went well and competing was fairly decent, but not to where I could have been."
The Razorbacks' season ended after the SEC conference meet with only the NCAA Division I nationals remaining.
"Our girls who were supposed to be going to the NCAAs were going to leave in four days," Herrmann said.
Herrmann had swum B national meet qualifying times, which are much like provisional qualifying efforts in track and field, in four events. She was not selected for the national meet.
Her season bests were 1:00.54 in the 100-yard breaststroke and 2:11.09 in the 200-yard breaststroke. She swam a 1:59.39 in the 200 individual medley and a 4:17.06 in the 400 IM. All four of those swims were at the Mizzou Invitational in Columbia, Mo., in late November.
"Both my coach and I believed I would have a very good shot at making the NCAA meet. Sadly, it didn't go as planned," Herrmann said in retrospect.
The pool facilities in Fayetteville have been shut down since late March, and Herrmann said it's uncertain when the NCAA will permit teams to resume their practice schedules. When she does get back to Arkansas, she said she'll be ready to work.
"When I can go back to school and train, yes. I will be on a mission," she said.
What the summer holds is uncertain, but Herrmann already knows that, like the rest of life in a virus-plagued world, it will be different.
"Most college teams also have a club team so we can just switch over and compete in summer USA Swimming meets. That gives us the opportunity to swim long-course events," she observed. "This summer will be very different because USA Swimming has already announced there are not going to be any state meets until every state is open and able to hold a meet."
Still, the training grind will go on.
"We won't be holding back our training. We're just not going to be able to compete, which will be a little sad," Herrmann noted. "But we'll still be able to train."
Herrmann said the USS Swimming long-course events and the NCAA short-course events are different animals, and not just because one swims meters and the other swims yards. The USS long-course events are swum in 50-meter pools. NCAA events are swum in 25-meter pools.
"Long-course requires a little bit more endurance. ... If you swim a 100-yard race you would have three flip-turns where you can gain speed by pushing off the walls. But in 100-meter races you only have one flip turn ... so times are a little bit slower."
When Herrmann arrived at Arkansas as a freshman, she saw herself as a breaststroker. That hasn't changed, but she realizes the individual medley is a fact of college life.
"I've been a breaststroker the whole time (at Arkansas) ... but I'm one of those weird swimmers. I used to do the IM (in high school) and you have to be pretty well-rounded to do that. ... It gives me a chance to try different strokes and switch up my training," she said.
However ...
"That event (the IM) can be really exhausting. You have to swim all four strokes and each stroke works a different muscle group. So by the end of the race you've used pretty much all the muscles in your body and you're just fatigued," she observed. "The 400 (IM) is definitely one of the hardest events."
Two years into her collegiate swimming career, Herrmann has found the demands of Division I athletics to be much more time-consuming than she would have originally expected.
"The joy of swimming is definitely still there ... but sometimes it does feel like a job because I'm working out almost 20 hours a week. The rest of my week is filled with academics, so I don't really get much time out of swimming and academics," she noted. "There are definitely times when we want to plan something fun, but 'oh shoot, I don't have time for that.'"
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!