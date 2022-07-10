 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sunday's local American Legion baseball games cancelled

GOVS PLAYING IN JAMESTOWN TOURNEY

Bismarck's Tommy Kraljic (3), waits for a throw as Fargo's Aaron Breitbach (11) slides into second base during a game earlier this season. 

 TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE

WEATHER WASHES OUT LEGION GAMES

Wet weather and unplayable field conditions wiped out Sunday's American Legion baseball games for Bismarck and Mandan teams. 

The Bismarck Govs and Mandan Chiefs had their games in Jamestown cancelled for the second day in a row.

Stormy weather in West Fargo cost the Bismarck Senators, Bismarck Reps and Mandan A's their games as well.

