Sunday's local American Legion baseball games cancelled

WEATHER WASHES OUT LEGION GAMES
Wet weather and unplayable field conditions wiped out Sunday's American Legion baseball games for Bismarck and Mandan teams.
The Bismarck Govs and Mandan Chiefs had their games in Jamestown cancelled for the second day in a row.
Stormy weather in West Fargo cost the Bismarck Senators, Bismarck Reps and Mandan A's their games as well.
DAVE SELVIG
Sports Editor
