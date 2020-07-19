Strechay, Flickertails blank Larks

In five outings so far this summer with the Flickertails, he’s posted a 1.64 ERA over 22 innings. He’s allowed 25 hits but only four earned runs, walked two and whiffed 20. The one blemish on his ledger is the 12 unearned runs he allowed over his first three outings.

In his last two games, both against the Larks, Strechay has thrown 12 innings, allowing seven hits and two runs, only one of them earned, and struck out 10 while walking none.

“When I first got here, I was trying to get my arm back in game shape, so I’m able to go deep in games again, trying to get back into the feel of the game,” Strachay said. “Pitching in the bullpen vs. starting, you’re throwing the same stuff but it is a different mindset.”

Strechay is enjoying his time in North Dakota.

“The coaches here understand what the last couple of months have been like,” he sdaid. “When we came in, we all had a game plan. I knew what I was going for and it’s been going pretty smoothly.

“I like it here a lot. We’ve got a good bunch of guys and we’ve gotten pretty close. Getting back on the field feels really good. I didn’t know if I’d be able to get on the field this summer. I got called a week before the season started. We’re lucky to be on the field right now.”