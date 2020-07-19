Strechay, Flickertails blank Larks

Tyler Strechay helped cool down the red-hot Bismarck Larks on Sunday.
Strechay threw six shutout innings to pick up his first win of the year as the Mandan Flickertails stopped the Larks’ eight-game winning streak with a 4-0 Northwoods League victory at Municipal Ballpark.
The West Virginia freshman combined with three relievers to blank the first-place Larks on six hits – all singles.
It was Strechay’s fifth appearance this summer, and the best yet, for the Collegeville, Pa., native.
“I just tried to get ahead in the count and trust the stuff I have,” Strechay said. “I’ve faced them a couple of times already so I knew I had nothing new to show them.
“I stuck to my fastball and changeup. The previous time went mostly with the fastball and curve. It worked out well.”
Over six shutout innings, Strechay (1-1) held the Larks to a pair of singles. He struck out five and walked none.
“It was definitely the best command has felt with my fastball,” he said. “Early in the game I settled into a groove and found a rhythm.”
As a freshman at West Virginia, Strechay worked out of the bullpen, posting a 3.07 ERA with six walks and six Ks in 14 2/3 innings before the coronavirus shut down the season.
In five outings so far this summer with the Flickertails, he’s posted a 1.64 ERA over 22 innings. He’s allowed 25 hits but only four earned runs, walked two and whiffed 20. The one blemish on his ledger is the 12 unearned runs he allowed over his first three outings.
In his last two games, both against the Larks, Strechay has thrown 12 innings, allowing seven hits and two runs, only one of them earned, and struck out 10 while walking none.
“When I first got here, I was trying to get my arm back in game shape, so I’m able to go deep in games again, trying to get back into the feel of the game,” Strachay said. “Pitching in the bullpen vs. starting, you’re throwing the same stuff but it is a different mindset.”
Strechay is enjoying his time in North Dakota.
“The coaches here understand what the last couple of months have been like,” he sdaid. “When we came in, we all had a game plan. I knew what I was going for and it’s been going pretty smoothly.
“I like it here a lot. We’ve got a good bunch of guys and we’ve gotten pretty close. Getting back on the field feels really good. I didn’t know if I’d be able to get on the field this summer. I got called a week before the season started. We’re lucky to be on the field right now.”
Early on, Strechay and Larks starter Joe Todd were locked in a pitcher’s duel.
Mandan got on the board in the top of the fourth when Cole Elvis walked, went to second snd then to third on a pair of wild pitches and came in to score on a walk to Josh Cox.
In the sixth, Damone Hale led off with a triple to right and scored on a wild pitch to Sterling Hayes. Hale had two of the Flickertails’ five hits.
The two runs were all the run support Strechay would need.
Relievers Jason Decicco, Justin Zamora and David Wylie combined for three scoreless innings, scattering four singles, walking one and striking out five.
Todd (1-1) took a tough-luck loss, going five innings and allowing one run on two hits. He walked two and struck out eight. In five outings this summer, the junior from Stephen F. Austin has a 2.03 ERA with 21 Ks in 13 1/3 innings.
Cam Sibley tacked on a pair of insurance runs with a two-out, two-run homer in the top of the ninth. It was the first round-tripper of the season for the junior from Northwestern State (La.).
Connor Henriques and Chase Adkison each had a pair of hits for the Larks.
The Larks (15-6) are off on Monday, while the Flickertails (15-8) take on the Bismarck Bull Moose (3-19) at 7:05 p.m.
