Brad Miller knew his team was going to need a strong defensive performance to get through the Region 5 tournament.

“In our region, Standing Rock, Garrison and Wilton-Wing were all in the top 10 in scoring in Class B in North Dakota, along with us,” the Shiloh Christian coach said. “There was a lot of offense in that regional, so we knew it was going to take a real good defensive effort to come out of that thing. We were happy with the way the kids played.”

The Skyhawks’ defense rose to the occasion, holding three regional opponents to 38.3 points per game -- claiming the region title with a 65-33 win over New Salem-Almont, a 73-36 win over Garrison and a 63-46 title-game victory over Garrison.

“I thought our kids played pretty good in the regional,” Miller said. “We started a little bit slow in the first game offensively. I thought we played good defense in the first game. The second game we had a really complete game. In the championship game we were a little bit off offensively in the first half but played really good defense the whole game and had a pretty good second half offensively.

“We finished on a good note and now we’re gearing up for Powers Lake.”

The Skyhawks enter the state Class B tournament, which opens on Thursday at the Bismarck Event Center, with a 24-4 record. Shiloh finished No. 4 in the final Class B poll and will be the No. 2 seed this week at the B.

It wasn’t always smooth sailing for the Skyhawks.

After opening the season with four straight wins, Shiloh dropped three straight close decisions in a span of eight days in early January -- falling 71-68 to Fargo Oak Grove, 84-81 to Rapid City (S.D.) Christian and 51-46 at Beulah.

“I’m pleased with what we’ve done so far,” said Shiloh senior Jay Wanzek said. “We had a couple of rough spots. Lost three games in a row, but we bounced back well from that.”

Shiloh responded to the three-game skid with 11 straight victories.

“When we lost those games, we had to make sure we locked in at practice and just perfected everything. Get everything to work together," Wanzek said. "When we played together, things seemed to go our way and we were executing very well.”

The winning streak was halted in a 58-49 road loss to Des Lacs-Burlington -- the eventual 6 champions.

But just four days later, the Skyhawks rallied from a nine-point halftime deficit to beat then-No. 1 Four Winds-Minnewaukan, ending the defending state champions’ 46-game winning streak.

“That was a good confidence booster for us,” Miller said. “To be able to come back against the No. 1 team in the state, down nine at halftime and be able to figure out how to get a win … it let the kids know even if they get down they’re not out yet and they have a chance to come back.”

“(Dalen) Leftbear lit us up at the end of the first half, so we had to come out even stronger in the second half just to make up the difference,” Wanzek said.

The Skyhawks tip off the state tournament at 1 p.m. on Thursday against Powers Lake-Burke Central (20-4) in the opening game of the quarterfinals.

Wanzek, a 6-foot-7 forward, averages 12 points and 10 rebounds to go along with 3.5 assists per game. He’s one of five double-digit scorers for a balanced Skyhawks attack.

Atticus Wilkinson, a 6-6 junior center, leads the team in scoring (13.3 ppg) and is second on the team in rebounding (6.7 rpg). Kyler Klein (10.3), Isaac Emmel (10.2) and Caden Englund (10.2) give the Skyhawks plenty of weapons.

It’s Shiloh’s 17th state Class B tournament appearance, their 11th since 2010. The Skyhawks finished as state runners-up in 2019, falling 57-47 to Thompson in overtime. It’s Powers Lake-Burke Central’s first state B as a co-op. Powers Lake has three trips to state – in 1939, 2019 and 2021.

The Ranchers have won five straight since a 61-56 loss to Minot Ryan in the regular-season finale. The Skyhawks have won 16 of their past 17 contests.

“We played them twice two years ago, once during the regular season and at the state tournament,” Miller said of the Ranchers. “So we’re a little bit familiar with what they like to do.

“They still have the same point guard, and he’s a good one. He’s one of the better players in the state and he’s a handful so we have to figure out how to slow him down a little bit.”

Tyson Enget, a first-team all-stater as a junior, leads the way for Powers Lake-Burke Central. Enget, a 5-10 senior, averages 18 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4 steals per game.

Gracin Schroeder, a 6-0 senior, adds 11.1 points per game and two others – Kyle Huseby (9.8) and Luke Fraunfelter (9.5) are near double-digit contributors. Enget also is the team’s leading rebounder with 8.5 per game.

“We’re going to take it one game at a time,” Miller said. “We’re not thinking about anybody but Powers Lake. My experience with state tournaments is, there are no bad teams in the state tournament. You can’t overlook anybody.”

“We just have to put everything together, make sure we’re playing our best game at all times – offense, defense, rebounding, everything,” Wanzek said. “Make sure we’re doing everything the best we can.”

“It should be fun,” Miller said. “Really, the pressure is off the boys. The pressure is to win the regional and get to state.

“Now that we’re here, everybody gets to play three games, it’s all good competition. You go out and put your best foot forward and hope it’s good enough to get a win and move on to the next round. Either way, it’s a good season. We’re going to give it our best shot and make it fun for the kids and something they can remember the rest of their life.”