Stein wins twice, leads Century to WDA title

"And she had a really good off-season, too," Doan noted.

Legacy senior Paige Davis and Mandan sophomore Acey Elkins each logged a runner-up finish to go with a championship. Davis finished first in the pole vault and second in the triple jump. Elkins had a second place in the 1,600 to go with her title in the 800.

For Doan, there were several bright spots.

"Our jumpers looked very well. McKayla Anderson went 4-11 again today. We had Ashton Kinnebrew come out for track this year and she was another nice surprise. She was fourth in the 200, and ran on our 4-by-200 relay that took first," he observed. "And Avery Mills, a freshman, placed fifth in the 200 and fifth in the 60."

Doan said he wants to see Kinnebrew perform in several events before deciding where she fits best.

"She'll do the long jump, triple jump, hurdles and some of the relays, as well," he said.

Taking the long view, Doan said it's evident there are some good WDA girls track teams.

"There are a lot of teams from the West that are really impressive. ... The West Region is very much up for grabs. ... There's really not a front-runner," he noted.