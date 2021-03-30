Stein wins twice, leads Century to WDA title

The void that was the 2020 high school track and field season left coaches with a lot of question marks in their mind as they approached this spring.
Well, Century removed some of those unknowns from coach Brennan Doan's mind on Tuesday. The Patriots ran, jumped and threw their way to the 146 points and the championship the Western Dakota Association girls meet at the University of Mary.
Century scored 67 points while winning four of the first six events and remained comfortably ahead of the pack the rest of the day. Behind the Patriots came Mandan with 104 points, Bismarck with 92, Jamestown with 67, Legacy with 63 and St. Mary's with 11.
The other half of the WDA meet is scheduled for Williston, where Dickinson, Minot, Williston, Turtle Mountain and Watford City will compete on Thursday.
CHS junior Hope Stein and Jamestown junior Anthonett Nabwe were double winners on Tuesday. Stein won the high jump and long jump and placed third in the 60-meter hurdles. Nabwe's unusual double consisted of wins in the 60-meter dash and shot put and a fourth in the long jump.
"Hope Stein was a pretty big surprise today," Doan said. "She had a PR in the long jump and won that. And this is the first time she's high jumped and she was two inches under state qualifying."
Stein certainly wasn't an unknown commodity. She placed second in the triple jump as a freshman.
"And she had a really good off-season, too," Doan noted.
Legacy senior Paige Davis and Mandan sophomore Acey Elkins each logged a runner-up finish to go with a championship. Davis finished first in the pole vault and second in the triple jump. Elkins had a second place in the 1,600 to go with her title in the 800.
For Doan, there were several bright spots.
"Our jumpers looked very well. McKayla Anderson went 4-11 again today. We had Ashton Kinnebrew come out for track this year and she was another nice surprise. She was fourth in the 200, and ran on our 4-by-200 relay that took first," he observed. "And Avery Mills, a freshman, placed fifth in the 200 and fifth in the 60."
Doan said he wants to see Kinnebrew perform in several events before deciding where she fits best.
"She'll do the long jump, triple jump, hurdles and some of the relays, as well," he said.
Taking the long view, Doan said it's evident there are some good WDA girls track teams.
"There are a lot of teams from the West that are really impressive. ... The West Region is very much up for grabs. ... There's really not a front-runner," he noted.
Jamestown cross country and distance standout Meghan Ford, now a senior, easily won her only open event, romping to a 5:08.13 in the 1,600 to win by more than a half minute.
Ford, who has committed to Division I Furman University in South Carolina, is a three-time state cross country champion. In track she has two state 1,600-meter titles and a 3,200-meter championship.
Several of the West Region girls teams are scheduled to go outdoors for the first time on April 9 in a meet at Bismarck State College.
The WDA boys meet is scheduled Thursday, also at the University of Mary.