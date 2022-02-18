 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State wresting tournament results

  • 0
if

St. Mary's Isaac Felchle has his hand raised as champion at 152 pounds at the state wrestling tournament on Friday at the Fargodome. Felchle beat Tim Kadrmas of Legacy in overtime.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

STATE TOURNAMENT

AT FARGODOME

CLASS A

Team results

1. Bismarck 186.5; 2. Jamestown 149.5; 3. Dickinson 136; 4. West Fargo Sheyenne 130.5; 5. Valley City 129.5; 6. Minot 126.5; 7. St. Mary’s 111; 8. West Fargo 108.5; 9. Bismarck Legacy 108; 10. Bismarck Century 83.5; 11. Fargo Davies 81; 12. Williston 78.5; 13. Watford City 65; 14. Devils Lake 49.5; 15. Breckenridge/Wahpeton 43.5; 16. Fargo North 43; 17. Grand Forks Central 42; 18. Mandan 22; 19. Turtle Mountain 15; 20. Grand Forks Red River 12.5; 21. Fargo South 9.

Individual results

132

Championship: DeCoteau, BC, dec Anderson, Jam, 11-5

3rd place: Spray, WFS, dec Irwin, WF, 6-5

5th place: Gillen, Dic, dec Maughan, FN, 9-6

7th place: Richter, SM, dec Winn-Kelley 9-5

138

Championship: Braun, Jam, dec, Garcia, Min, 5-1

3rd place: Johnson, WFS, dec Lengenfelder, SM, 3-1

5th place: Owens, BW, maj dec Richter, Dic, 11-3

7th place: Leonard, TM, dec Ferderer, BC, 9-4

145

Championship: Araujo, Bis, maj dec Cressell, WF, 13-0

3rd place: Crimmins, Dic, dec Miller, VC, 6-2

5th place: Manske, WFS, dec Hussaini, FS, 1-0

7th place: Young, DL, pin Sanders, Bis, 1:39

152

Championship: Felchle, SM, dec Kadrmas 5-3 OT

3rd place: Anderson, WF, forfeit over Jones, Will

5th place: Ruddy, BW, dec Charboneau, DL, 7-3

7th place: Hoornaert, WFS, dec Grad, SM, 4-3

160

Championship: Mewes, Jam, maj dec Porter, WF, 10-0

3rd place: Berg, Dic, dec Jangula, Bis, 3-0

5th place: Jones, Min, maj dec Gums, BC, 9-1

7th place: Hovland, VC, dec Marks, SM, 1-0

170

Championship: Stugelmeyer, BL, dec Walters, Jam, 10-6

3rd place: Richter, SM, dec Ward, FN, 5-4

5th place: Snyder, BL, dec Estenson, DL, 7-1

7th place: Larson, Will, dec Lassonde, GFC, 7-0

182

Championship: Fettig, Bis, pin Taylor, BC, 2:36

3rd place: Porter, WF, dec Gall, Jam, 8-2

5th place: Devine, FD, dec Draper, Will, 3-1 OT

7th place: Cunningham, Min, maj dec Schuldheisz, VC, 10-0

195

Championship: Nagel, Bis, dec Muske, VC, 7-3

3rd place: Melvin, Dic, inj def Matson, WC, 4:36

5th place: Haskins, GFC, dec Radenz, SM, 5-2

7th place: Post, WFS, dec Byer, Min, 8-5

220

Championship: Huus, Bis, dec Turnbow, Min, 3-0

3rd place: Schuldheisz, VC, dec Windsor, SM, 3-0

5th place: Riely, Will, dec Mavity, Dic, 4-3

7th place: Nelson, Jam, pin Lafontaine, GFRR, 4:00

285

Championship: Hayes, WC, pin Carlquist, FD, 3:36

3rd place: Cadreau, FN, dec Burchill, BW, 7-2

5th place: Suda, GFC, pin Darby, Jam, 2:01

7th place: Gerhardt, Man, pin Robinson, Jam, 3:46

106

Championship: Grebel, VC, pin Zink, WFS, 1:18

3rd place: Enzminger, BL, forfeit over Egeberg, Bis

5th place: Nuur, FD, dec Copenhaver, Will, 6-0

7th place: Larson, Will, dec Dahmus, 5-2

113

Championship: DeForest, Bis, dec Gisselbeck, WFS, 3-1

3rd place: Glaser, Dic, dec Marker, Min, 4-3

5th place: Grimm, SM, dec Mathiason, FD, 3-1

7th place: Enzminger, BL, maj dec Hoff, Man, 10-2

120

Championship: Grebel, VC, tech fall Lindstrom, DL, 16-1

3rd place: Thompson, BL, dec Boekelman, WC, 8-3

5th place: Rasmussen, Jam, dec Morel, Dic, 4-3

7th place: Kuntz, BC, dec Llamas, Min, 4-1

126

Championship: Mortensen, Min, dec Kosidowski, FD, 4-2

3rd place: Zink, WFS, dec Hansen, Will, 3-2

5th place: Morris, BC, forfeit over Harvison, Bis

7th place: Richter, SM, dec Hegney, Man, 6-1

CLASS B

Team results

1. Lisbon 201.5; 2. New Salem-Altmont 194.5; 3. South Border 119; 4. Carrington 110; 5. Hettinger/Scranton/Bison 107; 6. Bishop Ryan 91; 7. Velva 81; 8. Killdeer 80; 9. Northern Lights 79; 10. Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm 75.5; 11. Pembina County North 65; T12. Central Cass, LaMoure-Litchville/Marion 55; 14. Kenamare/Bowbells/Burke Central 53.5; 15. Stanley 49; 16. Hillsboro-Central Valley 47; 17, Harvey/Wells County 45; 18. Des Lacs Burlington/Lewis and Clark 41; 19. Grafton 40; 20. Kindred 36.5.

21. Bowman County 28; 22. Oakes 27; 23. Beulah Hazen 22; 24. Napoleon GS 19.5; 25. Rugby 17; 26. Larimore 14; 27. Williams County 12; 28. MonDak Thunder 5; 29. Linton HMB 4; 30. Northwood 3; T31. Alexander, May-Port CG, New Town.Parshall

Individual results

132

Championship: Schmitz, KIN, dec Meiers, STAN, 7-2

3rd place: Frank, HSB, dec Maier, NSA, 10-4

5th place: Olson-Tingelstad, CC, pin Wolf, SB, 4:11

7th place: Hickle, PCN, maj dec Bohmbach, KIL, 12-2

138

Championship: Lura, CARR, dec Nelson, LIS, 4-2

3rd place: Carruth, EEK, dec Brown, PCN, 5-1

5th place: Warbis, HSB, pin Ford, KBBC, 3:00

7th place: Wald, OAK, dec Hebl, LLM, 4-0

145

Championship: Lindgren, SB, dec Nelson, HCV, 3-1

3rd place: Deutsch, CC, dec Mellmer B-H, 11-5

5th place: Ibanez, GRAF, dec Tomac, NSA, 6-2

7th place: Foss, OAK, dec Schwartz, DLBL, 3-0

152

Championship: Ibach, DLBL, dec Reinke, LIS, 2-0

3rd place: Nitschke, SB, dec Odden, RUGB, 7-4

5th place: Wolding, NSA, maj dec Harvey, BR, 14-4

7th place: Dalley, HSB, dec Thorsell, LAR, 5-4

160

Championship: Greenley, LIS, tech fall Zwak, BR, 23-8

3rd place: Andress, HSB, pin Sand, SB, 3:41

5th place: Norton, NSA, dec Henderson, NL, 3-2

7th place: Ford, KBBC, pin Schumacher, LHMB, 2:26

170

Championship: Carruth, EEK, dec Hebl, LLM, 7-5 OT

3rd place: Sveum, LIS, dec Reep, STAN, 3-2

5th place: Dossenko, HWC, forfeit over Irwin, NSA

7th place: Miller, DLBL, dec Jepson, KIL, 8-1

182

Championship: Clifton, CARR, pin Reinke, LIS, 1:39

3rd place: Carruth, EEK, pin Herbel, NL, 2:44

5th place: Pekas, HSB, dec Olander, NSA, 6-3

7th place: Bohmbach, STAN, dec Meehl, OAK, 3-2

195

Championship: Mertz, HWC, dec Selzler, VELV, 8-5

3rd place: Willison, HCV, maj dec Lyons, LIS, 14-3

5th place: Schumacher, SB, dec Harvey, BR, 10-3

7th place: Holter, KBBC, pin Lettenmaie, LLM, 2:05

220

Championship: Peterson, SB, pin Bjornstad, PCN, 3:04

3rd place: Stuber, BC, dec Holter, KBBC, 5-4

5th place: Okeson, BR, dec Klusmann, EEK, 6-4

7th place: Smith, B-H, dec Hasbrouck, HSB, 7-3

285

Championship: Heins, NSA, pin Okeson, BR, 1:59

3rd place: Lyons, LIS, pin Roundy, KIL, 3:34

5th place: Weight, LLM, pin Lakoduk, VELV, 1:54

7th place: Nitschke, SB, pin Gerszewski, LAR, 4:26

106

Championship: Henderson, NL, pin Enge, LIS, 3:16

3rd place: Feist, NGS, dec Werner, PCN, 2-1

5th place: Irwin, NSA, pin Bell, STAN, 3:27

7th place: Thielges, KIN, dec Brown, WICO, 7-2

113

Championship: Hoggarth, CARR, dec Anderson, KIL, 7-2

3rd place: Burns, GRAF, dec Peterson, CC, 3-2

5th place: Klatt, NSA, pin Greenley, LIS, 3:58

7th place: Else, MOND, dec Schalesky, HSB, 2-1

120

Championship: Engwicht, NSA, dec Dean, VELV, 7-2

3rd place: Wadeson, LIS, pin Hudson, NL, 2:56

5th place: Defoe, HSB, pin Simmons, KIL 4:41

7th place: Owens, HCV, dec Meehl, OAK, 3-0

126

Championship: Gerhard, NSA, dec Duchschere 7-2

3rd place: Hildre, VELV, maj dec Cooper, BR, 11-0

5th place: Burns, GRAF, dec DeLong, NL, 4-1

7th place: Eslinger, NGS, dec Tuhy, HSB, 10-8

GIRLS

Team results

1. Central Cass 167; 2. Bismarck Legacy 158; 3. Bismarck 153; 4. Minot 131; 5. South Border 112; 6. Fargo Davies 85; 7. Pembina County North 77; 8. Williston 76; 9. West Fargo Sheyenne 66; 10. Jamestown 61; 11. West Fargo 60; 12. Hettinger-Scranton 57.5; 13. Mandan 57; T14. Bismarck Century 56; Grand Forks Central 56.

16. Des Lacs-Burlington 55; 17. Lisbon 54; 18. Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 50.5; 19. MonDak 35; 20. Harvey-Wells County 30; 21. Devils Lake 29.5; 22. Valley City 25; 23. LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 24; 24. Stanley 18; T25. Turtle Mountain 13; Velva 13; 27. Grand Forks Red River 12; 28. Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm 11; T29. Killdeer 8; New Salem-Almont 8; T31. Beulah-Hazen 4; Kindred 4; 33. Linton-HMB 3

Individual results

120

Championship: Schafer, West Fargo, pin Meidinger, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion, 2:50

Third place: Stremick, Pembina County North, dec. Ward, Minot, 2:50

Fifth place: Anderson, Hettinger-Scranton, pin Faleide, Central Cass, 3:42

Seventh place: Torres, Jamestown, pin Larson, GF Red River, 4:08

125

Championship: Anderson, West Fargo, dec. Christianson, Valley City, 4-0

Third place: Cullinan, Bismarck Legacy, inj.1:52

Fifth place: Clingman, MonDak, pin Sola, Velva, 3:24

Seventh place: Kelly, Lisbon, won by forfeit

130

Championship: Mohr, Fargo Davies, pin Lemar, Central Cass, 4:47

Third place: Ogden, Bismarck Century, pin Mann, Napoleon-GS, 0:47

Fifth place: Rittenbach, Bismarck, pin Carr, Minot, 4:08

Seventh place: Rankin, Kindred, pin Gillespie, Lisbon, 0:34

135

Championship: Sundquist, Williston, pin Nelson, Pembina CN, 2:21

Third place: LeTexier, Pembina CN, pin Lee, Stanley, 0:52

Fifth place: Russell, Minot, inj. 3:59

Seventh place: Jochim, South Border, pin Schneider, Bismarck Legacy, 2:06

140

Championship: LeMatta, Harvey-WC, pin Aguilar, Minot, 1:20

Third place: Keller, South Border, pin Koleness, Williston, 1:20

Fifth place: Pasterz, DL-Burlington, won by forfeit

Seventh place: Glennon, Central Cass, pin Stiefel, Bismarck, 4:31

145

Championship: Johnson, GF Central, pin Potter, Bismarck, 1:51

Third place: Hanna, Bismarck Legacy, dec. Sherman, Central Cass, 10-4

Fifth place: Rolf, Lisbon, pin Aguilar, Minot, 0:30

Seventh place: Romans, Jamestown, pin Hotten, West Fargo, 1:39

155

Championship: Greco, Williston, pin Flynn, Central Cass, 2:43

Third place: Schuchard, Bismarck Century, pin Beckler, Bismarck, 2:14

Fifth place: Ochoa, GF Central, dec. Jetty, Bismarck Century, 7-5

Seventh place: Dahl, Bismarck Legacy, pin Cline, Beulah-Hazen, 1:58

170

Championship: Buee, DL-Burlington, pin Shockley, South Border, 3:31

Third place: Schneider, Bismarck Legacy, pin Govergo, Fargo Davies, 3:40

Fifth place: Storsved, Mandan, pin Mi. Sanchez, WF Sheyenne, 4:17

Seventh place: Richmond, Minot, pin Spomer, Bismarck Century, 1:37

190

Championship: Hoffman, South Border, pin Lindseth, Bismarck Legacy, 3:12

Third place: Sjostrom, Jamestown, pin Bartholomay, Central Cass, 3:18

Fifth place: Fincher, GF Central, pin Fike, Mandan, 1:11

Seventh place: Fletcher, Minot, won via DQ

250

Championship: Sinner, Central Cass, pin Eslick, Jamestown, 2:00

Third place: Moore, Minot, pin Garcia, MonDak, 1:59

Fifth place: Anderson, Bismarck, pin Harvey, Bismarck Century, 1:57

Seventh place: Rout, GF Red River, won via injury

100

Championship: Araujo, Bismarck, pin Verdin, Hettinger-Scranton, 3:38

Third place: Kenefack, Bismarck Legacy, maj. dec. Hoffman, South Border, 14-2

Fifth place: Schwartz, Mandan, won via injury 2:57

Seventh place: Laidlaw, Fargo Davies, pin Mortensen, Minot, 2:10

105

Championship: Gerhardt, Devils Lake, pin White, Central Cass, 0:44

Third place: Ireland, Bismarck, won via injury

Fifth place: Kannen, Bismarck Legacy, dec. Owens, Bismarck, 8-4

Seventh place: Simmons, Killdeer, pin Wolf, South Border, 4:12

110

Championship: Schneider, Napoleon-GS, tech. fall DeBlaere, WF Sheyenne, 15-0 5:45

Third place: Gayflor, Fargo Davies, pin Devries, Central Cass, 0:48

Fifth place: Feist, Bismarck, pin Baarson, Lisbon, 1:24

Seventh place: Tomac, NS-Almont, dec. Freidig, WF Sheyenne, 7-5

115

Championship: Strandberg, WF Sheyenne, pin Youboty, Bismarck Legacy, 1:17

Third place: Nash, Minot, dec. Stremick, Pembina CN, 7-4

Fifth place: Miller, Ellendale-EK, dec. Schwab, Lisbon, 4-1

Seventh place: Bredahl, DL-Burlington, pin Roaldson, Bismarck, 1:46

