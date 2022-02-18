State wresting tournament results

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
STATE TOURNAMENT
AT FARGODOME
CLASS A
Team results
1. Bismarck 186.5; 2. Jamestown 149.5; 3. Dickinson 136; 4. West Fargo Sheyenne 130.5; 5. Valley City 129.5; 6. Minot 126.5; 7. St. Mary’s 111; 8. West Fargo 108.5; 9. Bismarck Legacy 108; 10. Bismarck Century 83.5; 11. Fargo Davies 81; 12. Williston 78.5; 13. Watford City 65; 14. Devils Lake 49.5; 15. Breckenridge/Wahpeton 43.5; 16. Fargo North 43; 17. Grand Forks Central 42; 18. Mandan 22; 19. Turtle Mountain 15; 20. Grand Forks Red River 12.5; 21. Fargo South 9.
Individual results
132
Championship: DeCoteau, BC, dec Anderson, Jam, 11-5
3rd place: Spray, WFS, dec Irwin, WF, 6-5
5th place: Gillen, Dic, dec Maughan, FN, 9-6
7th place: Richter, SM, dec Winn-Kelley 9-5
138
Championship: Braun, Jam, dec, Garcia, Min, 5-1
3rd place: Johnson, WFS, dec Lengenfelder, SM, 3-1
5th place: Owens, BW, maj dec Richter, Dic, 11-3
7th place: Leonard, TM, dec Ferderer, BC, 9-4
145
Championship: Araujo, Bis, maj dec Cressell, WF, 13-0
3rd place: Crimmins, Dic, dec Miller, VC, 6-2
5th place: Manske, WFS, dec Hussaini, FS, 1-0
7th place: Young, DL, pin Sanders, Bis, 1:39
152
Championship: Felchle, SM, dec Kadrmas 5-3 OT
3rd place: Anderson, WF, forfeit over Jones, Will
5th place: Ruddy, BW, dec Charboneau, DL, 7-3
7th place: Hoornaert, WFS, dec Grad, SM, 4-3
160
Championship: Mewes, Jam, maj dec Porter, WF, 10-0
3rd place: Berg, Dic, dec Jangula, Bis, 3-0
5th place: Jones, Min, maj dec Gums, BC, 9-1
7th place: Hovland, VC, dec Marks, SM, 1-0
170
Championship: Stugelmeyer, BL, dec Walters, Jam, 10-6
3rd place: Richter, SM, dec Ward, FN, 5-4
5th place: Snyder, BL, dec Estenson, DL, 7-1
7th place: Larson, Will, dec Lassonde, GFC, 7-0
182
Championship: Fettig, Bis, pin Taylor, BC, 2:36
3rd place: Porter, WF, dec Gall, Jam, 8-2
5th place: Devine, FD, dec Draper, Will, 3-1 OT
7th place: Cunningham, Min, maj dec Schuldheisz, VC, 10-0
195
Championship: Nagel, Bis, dec Muske, VC, 7-3
3rd place: Melvin, Dic, inj def Matson, WC, 4:36
5th place: Haskins, GFC, dec Radenz, SM, 5-2
7th place: Post, WFS, dec Byer, Min, 8-5
220
Championship: Huus, Bis, dec Turnbow, Min, 3-0
3rd place: Schuldheisz, VC, dec Windsor, SM, 3-0
5th place: Riely, Will, dec Mavity, Dic, 4-3
7th place: Nelson, Jam, pin Lafontaine, GFRR, 4:00
285
Championship: Hayes, WC, pin Carlquist, FD, 3:36
3rd place: Cadreau, FN, dec Burchill, BW, 7-2
5th place: Suda, GFC, pin Darby, Jam, 2:01
7th place: Gerhardt, Man, pin Robinson, Jam, 3:46
106
Championship: Grebel, VC, pin Zink, WFS, 1:18
3rd place: Enzminger, BL, forfeit over Egeberg, Bis
5th place: Nuur, FD, dec Copenhaver, Will, 6-0
7th place: Larson, Will, dec Dahmus, 5-2
113
Championship: DeForest, Bis, dec Gisselbeck, WFS, 3-1
3rd place: Glaser, Dic, dec Marker, Min, 4-3
5th place: Grimm, SM, dec Mathiason, FD, 3-1
7th place: Enzminger, BL, maj dec Hoff, Man, 10-2
120
Championship: Grebel, VC, tech fall Lindstrom, DL, 16-1
3rd place: Thompson, BL, dec Boekelman, WC, 8-3
5th place: Rasmussen, Jam, dec Morel, Dic, 4-3
7th place: Kuntz, BC, dec Llamas, Min, 4-1
126
Championship: Mortensen, Min, dec Kosidowski, FD, 4-2
3rd place: Zink, WFS, dec Hansen, Will, 3-2
5th place: Morris, BC, forfeit over Harvison, Bis
7th place: Richter, SM, dec Hegney, Man, 6-1
CLASS B
Team results
1. Lisbon 201.5; 2. New Salem-Altmont 194.5; 3. South Border 119; 4. Carrington 110; 5. Hettinger/Scranton/Bison 107; 6. Bishop Ryan 91; 7. Velva 81; 8. Killdeer 80; 9. Northern Lights 79; 10. Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm 75.5; 11. Pembina County North 65; T12. Central Cass, LaMoure-Litchville/Marion 55; 14. Kenamare/Bowbells/Burke Central 53.5; 15. Stanley 49; 16. Hillsboro-Central Valley 47; 17, Harvey/Wells County 45; 18. Des Lacs Burlington/Lewis and Clark 41; 19. Grafton 40; 20. Kindred 36.5.
21. Bowman County 28; 22. Oakes 27; 23. Beulah Hazen 22; 24. Napoleon GS 19.5; 25. Rugby 17; 26. Larimore 14; 27. Williams County 12; 28. MonDak Thunder 5; 29. Linton HMB 4; 30. Northwood 3; T31. Alexander, May-Port CG, New Town.Parshall
Individual results
132
Championship: Schmitz, KIN, dec Meiers, STAN, 7-2
3rd place: Frank, HSB, dec Maier, NSA, 10-4
5th place: Olson-Tingelstad, CC, pin Wolf, SB, 4:11
7th place: Hickle, PCN, maj dec Bohmbach, KIL, 12-2
138
Championship: Lura, CARR, dec Nelson, LIS, 4-2
3rd place: Carruth, EEK, dec Brown, PCN, 5-1
5th place: Warbis, HSB, pin Ford, KBBC, 3:00
7th place: Wald, OAK, dec Hebl, LLM, 4-0
145
Championship: Lindgren, SB, dec Nelson, HCV, 3-1
3rd place: Deutsch, CC, dec Mellmer B-H, 11-5
5th place: Ibanez, GRAF, dec Tomac, NSA, 6-2
7th place: Foss, OAK, dec Schwartz, DLBL, 3-0
152
Championship: Ibach, DLBL, dec Reinke, LIS, 2-0
3rd place: Nitschke, SB, dec Odden, RUGB, 7-4
5th place: Wolding, NSA, maj dec Harvey, BR, 14-4
7th place: Dalley, HSB, dec Thorsell, LAR, 5-4
160
Championship: Greenley, LIS, tech fall Zwak, BR, 23-8
3rd place: Andress, HSB, pin Sand, SB, 3:41
5th place: Norton, NSA, dec Henderson, NL, 3-2
7th place: Ford, KBBC, pin Schumacher, LHMB, 2:26
170
Championship: Carruth, EEK, dec Hebl, LLM, 7-5 OT
3rd place: Sveum, LIS, dec Reep, STAN, 3-2
5th place: Dossenko, HWC, forfeit over Irwin, NSA
7th place: Miller, DLBL, dec Jepson, KIL, 8-1
182
Championship: Clifton, CARR, pin Reinke, LIS, 1:39
3rd place: Carruth, EEK, pin Herbel, NL, 2:44
5th place: Pekas, HSB, dec Olander, NSA, 6-3
7th place: Bohmbach, STAN, dec Meehl, OAK, 3-2
195
Championship: Mertz, HWC, dec Selzler, VELV, 8-5
3rd place: Willison, HCV, maj dec Lyons, LIS, 14-3
5th place: Schumacher, SB, dec Harvey, BR, 10-3
7th place: Holter, KBBC, pin Lettenmaie, LLM, 2:05
220
Championship: Peterson, SB, pin Bjornstad, PCN, 3:04
3rd place: Stuber, BC, dec Holter, KBBC, 5-4
5th place: Okeson, BR, dec Klusmann, EEK, 6-4
7th place: Smith, B-H, dec Hasbrouck, HSB, 7-3
285
Championship: Heins, NSA, pin Okeson, BR, 1:59
3rd place: Lyons, LIS, pin Roundy, KIL, 3:34
5th place: Weight, LLM, pin Lakoduk, VELV, 1:54
7th place: Nitschke, SB, pin Gerszewski, LAR, 4:26
106
Championship: Henderson, NL, pin Enge, LIS, 3:16
3rd place: Feist, NGS, dec Werner, PCN, 2-1
5th place: Irwin, NSA, pin Bell, STAN, 3:27
7th place: Thielges, KIN, dec Brown, WICO, 7-2
113
Championship: Hoggarth, CARR, dec Anderson, KIL, 7-2
3rd place: Burns, GRAF, dec Peterson, CC, 3-2
5th place: Klatt, NSA, pin Greenley, LIS, 3:58
7th place: Else, MOND, dec Schalesky, HSB, 2-1
120
Championship: Engwicht, NSA, dec Dean, VELV, 7-2
3rd place: Wadeson, LIS, pin Hudson, NL, 2:56
5th place: Defoe, HSB, pin Simmons, KIL 4:41
7th place: Owens, HCV, dec Meehl, OAK, 3-0
126
Championship: Gerhard, NSA, dec Duchschere 7-2
3rd place: Hildre, VELV, maj dec Cooper, BR, 11-0
5th place: Burns, GRAF, dec DeLong, NL, 4-1
7th place: Eslinger, NGS, dec Tuhy, HSB, 10-8
GIRLS
Team results
1. Central Cass 167; 2. Bismarck Legacy 158; 3. Bismarck 153; 4. Minot 131; 5. South Border 112; 6. Fargo Davies 85; 7. Pembina County North 77; 8. Williston 76; 9. West Fargo Sheyenne 66; 10. Jamestown 61; 11. West Fargo 60; 12. Hettinger-Scranton 57.5; 13. Mandan 57; T14. Bismarck Century 56; Grand Forks Central 56.
16. Des Lacs-Burlington 55; 17. Lisbon 54; 18. Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 50.5; 19. MonDak 35; 20. Harvey-Wells County 30; 21. Devils Lake 29.5; 22. Valley City 25; 23. LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 24; 24. Stanley 18; T25. Turtle Mountain 13; Velva 13; 27. Grand Forks Red River 12; 28. Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm 11; T29. Killdeer 8; New Salem-Almont 8; T31. Beulah-Hazen 4; Kindred 4; 33. Linton-HMB 3
Individual results
120
Championship: Schafer, West Fargo, pin Meidinger, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion, 2:50
Third place: Stremick, Pembina County North, dec. Ward, Minot, 2:50
Fifth place: Anderson, Hettinger-Scranton, pin Faleide, Central Cass, 3:42
Seventh place: Torres, Jamestown, pin Larson, GF Red River, 4:08
125
Championship: Anderson, West Fargo, dec. Christianson, Valley City, 4-0
Third place: Cullinan, Bismarck Legacy, inj.1:52
Fifth place: Clingman, MonDak, pin Sola, Velva, 3:24
Seventh place: Kelly, Lisbon, won by forfeit
130
Championship: Mohr, Fargo Davies, pin Lemar, Central Cass, 4:47
Third place: Ogden, Bismarck Century, pin Mann, Napoleon-GS, 0:47
Fifth place: Rittenbach, Bismarck, pin Carr, Minot, 4:08
Seventh place: Rankin, Kindred, pin Gillespie, Lisbon, 0:34
135
Championship: Sundquist, Williston, pin Nelson, Pembina CN, 2:21
Third place: LeTexier, Pembina CN, pin Lee, Stanley, 0:52
Fifth place: Russell, Minot, inj. 3:59
Seventh place: Jochim, South Border, pin Schneider, Bismarck Legacy, 2:06
140
Championship: LeMatta, Harvey-WC, pin Aguilar, Minot, 1:20
Third place: Keller, South Border, pin Koleness, Williston, 1:20
Fifth place: Pasterz, DL-Burlington, won by forfeit
Seventh place: Glennon, Central Cass, pin Stiefel, Bismarck, 4:31
145
Championship: Johnson, GF Central, pin Potter, Bismarck, 1:51
Third place: Hanna, Bismarck Legacy, dec. Sherman, Central Cass, 10-4
Fifth place: Rolf, Lisbon, pin Aguilar, Minot, 0:30
Seventh place: Romans, Jamestown, pin Hotten, West Fargo, 1:39
155
Championship: Greco, Williston, pin Flynn, Central Cass, 2:43
Third place: Schuchard, Bismarck Century, pin Beckler, Bismarck, 2:14
Fifth place: Ochoa, GF Central, dec. Jetty, Bismarck Century, 7-5
Seventh place: Dahl, Bismarck Legacy, pin Cline, Beulah-Hazen, 1:58
170
Championship: Buee, DL-Burlington, pin Shockley, South Border, 3:31
Third place: Schneider, Bismarck Legacy, pin Govergo, Fargo Davies, 3:40
Fifth place: Storsved, Mandan, pin Mi. Sanchez, WF Sheyenne, 4:17
Seventh place: Richmond, Minot, pin Spomer, Bismarck Century, 1:37
190
Championship: Hoffman, South Border, pin Lindseth, Bismarck Legacy, 3:12
Third place: Sjostrom, Jamestown, pin Bartholomay, Central Cass, 3:18
Fifth place: Fincher, GF Central, pin Fike, Mandan, 1:11
Seventh place: Fletcher, Minot, won via DQ
250
Championship: Sinner, Central Cass, pin Eslick, Jamestown, 2:00
Third place: Moore, Minot, pin Garcia, MonDak, 1:59
Fifth place: Anderson, Bismarck, pin Harvey, Bismarck Century, 1:57
Seventh place: Rout, GF Red River, won via injury
100
Championship: Araujo, Bismarck, pin Verdin, Hettinger-Scranton, 3:38
Third place: Kenefack, Bismarck Legacy, maj. dec. Hoffman, South Border, 14-2
Fifth place: Schwartz, Mandan, won via injury 2:57
Seventh place: Laidlaw, Fargo Davies, pin Mortensen, Minot, 2:10
105
Championship: Gerhardt, Devils Lake, pin White, Central Cass, 0:44
Third place: Ireland, Bismarck, won via injury
Fifth place: Kannen, Bismarck Legacy, dec. Owens, Bismarck, 8-4
Seventh place: Simmons, Killdeer, pin Wolf, South Border, 4:12
110
Championship: Schneider, Napoleon-GS, tech. fall DeBlaere, WF Sheyenne, 15-0 5:45
Third place: Gayflor, Fargo Davies, pin Devries, Central Cass, 0:48
Fifth place: Feist, Bismarck, pin Baarson, Lisbon, 1:24
Seventh place: Tomac, NS-Almont, dec. Freidig, WF Sheyenne, 7-5
115
Championship: Strandberg, WF Sheyenne, pin Youboty, Bismarck Legacy, 1:17
Third place: Nash, Minot, dec. Stremick, Pembina CN, 7-4
Fifth place: Miller, Ellendale-EK, dec. Schwab, Lisbon, 4-1
Seventh place: Bredahl, DL-Burlington, pin Roaldson, Bismarck, 1:46