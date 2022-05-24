St. Mary's tops Bismarck for spot in West Region tournament

St. Mary's extended its season by at least a couple of days on Tuesday.

Senior pitcher Preston Bartsch tossed five strong innings on the mound and Matt Porter went 2-for-4 at the plate with a double and two RBIs as the Saints defeated Bismarck 8-2 in the West Region tournament play-in game at Municipal Ballpark.

Bartsch mixed his fastball with a cutter and changeup to allow just one unearned run on three hits. He struck out three.

"I just tried to go out there, do my job, throw strikes and let our defense do the work behind me," Bartsch said. "We definitely didn't want our season to end today. We feel like we can keep going."

It was the 10th win of the season for the Saints, who represent a formidable 8 seed. They'll face Dickinson on Thursday at 12:15 p.m. in the opening quarterfinal game at Mandan Memorial Ballpark. The Midgets have lost just twice in 24 games.

"We look at like we get to play the spoiler role. We were in the same spot last season and went and battled Minot. Dickinson's a good team, but we're going to approach it the same way," St. Mary's head coach Mike Feldman said. "We're going to stay hungry and get after it. Play free and play relaxed."

The Saints scored three runs in the second inning to grab a 3-0 lead and took control with a four-run fifth. Shaky BHS defense contributed to both St. Mary's rallies. The Demons were charged with four errors in the game, spoiling solid pitching from two underclassmen -- junior Tony Burkel and freshman Tate Schaner.

"Really, it's been when it rains it pours type of a deal for us this season," BHS head coach Scott Kinnischtzke said. "We have a real young team and that's come into play I think."

Burkel struck out eight batters over four innings, but was charged with seven runs, only three were earned.

"He deserved better today," Kinnischtzke said of Burkel. "With both Tony and Tate, their future is very bright."

Sophomore Conrad Kalberer went 2-for-3 out of the 8-hole for the Saints, including a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the second. Porter, the Saints' top hitter, followed with a two-run single one batter later. Porter doubled to deep left field in the sixth and later scored on a sac fly by Tommy Kraljic.

"The biggest thing for us is to be aggressive at the plate, don't go down looking," Feldman said. "We have good hitters throughout our lineup. We've been inconsistent scoring runs, but we're definitely capable with the guys we have."

Kraljic and Harrison Reichert also had two hits each for the Saints. Reichert made it 7-1 with a run-scoring single in the sixth.

"We've had lots of ups and downs and sometimes we've struggled hitting, but when we swing the bats like we did today, we can be a scary team," said Bartsch, who hit cleanup for the Saints. "A big thing is just having the confidence to do it."

Caden Fischer had two of the Demons' six hits in the game, which was right about at his average. Fischer, Bismarck's quarterback in football and a key contributor in basketball, hit .420 this spring with an on-base percentage over .500.

"Caden's been awesome all season," Kinnischtzke said. "We put him at the top of the lineup to get him as many at bats as we could. He stole a million bases. He was basically our offense and that's quite a burden for one kid to carry."

Fischer and 2-hole hitter Hunter Acker were the only seniors to play for the Demons, who had 56 players out overall, including three JV teams.

"The cupboard's definitely not bare," Kinnischtzke said. "You hate to lose our seniors, but hopefully we come back strong next year."

Meanwhile, the Saints turn their focus to Dickinson. The Midgets won the two regular-season meetings 11-2 and 5-2.

"We've made strides. The biggest thing is we got the guys going at the right time," Feldman said. "We've had some hiccups throughout the year, but we feel really good about this team. I think we're going to play well and we'll just have to see how it shakes out."

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.