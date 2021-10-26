St. Mary's earns sweep over Mandan

It wasn't always clean, nor was it the easiest win, but St. Mary's earned a split of its season series with Mandan by sweeping the Braves 3-0 on Tuesday evening.

"We swung well, and our serve-received passed well," St. Mary's head coach Erica Trom said. "That was something we've worked on since we played Watford City last week. We didn't pass very well in that game, so we came out knowing we had to pass well against Mandan.

"When we played them in Fargo, that's what we did, and we kept swinging and it worked for us in Fargo, so we knew we had to replicate what we did there tonight."

Tuesday night's match was the third meeting between the two teams. Mandan won conference match 3-1 at home, while St. Mary's beat the Braves at the Fargo tournament earlier this month.

"It helps a lot, because we know what we're getting ourselves into," Trom said about facing Mandan for the third time. "Mandan is always a scrappy team and they have a good defense and good hitters, and we had to work off of that and use that to our advantage and how we can go around it."

Lydia Spies of the Saints led all players with 10 kills. Mykendra Messer added eight.

Mandan took an early lead of anywhere from two to four points on the Saints in the first set, before St. Mary's battled back to tie the opener at 13 apiece.

A run late in the set, led by good defense and the serving of junior defensive specialist Koia Krenz, gave St. Mary's an 18-14 lead before the Braves took a timeout.

The teams finished the set by splitting the next 14 points evenly, giving St. Mary's a 25-21 win.

"Moving the ball around works a lot," Trom said. "Whether we're swinging line a couple of times, hitting across a couple of times, or tipping a couple of times, moving the ball around keeps them on their toes and it keeps the ball moving."

Neither coach had reason to be very happy with their team's play for much of the second set. The two teams committed several errors. The Braves built a 10-6 lead before a timeout by Trom.

St. Mary's play after the timeout improved enough for them to climb back into the match and tie the proceedings at 16.

"Whether we lose a couple of points or gain a couple of points, we don't really get down on ourselves," Trom said. "That helps a lot when we dig ourselves holes. We don't get so far down that we can't dig ourselves out, and then good things happen."

The two teams tied again at 19-all and 21-all. St. Mary's then went on a 4-0 run to force game point, but Mandan didn't go away easily.

The Saints allowed two more points before finally ending the second set with a kill by Spies to give them a 25-23 win.

"Lydia moves the ball around really well," Trom said. "If you tell her to swing cross, she'll do it, if you tell her to swing line a couple of times, she's going to do it, she's very consistent."

For the third set in a row, Mandan started with a short lead. A couple errors by St. Mary's early in the set brought the six on-court players together and they made a decision.

"The girls stepped up and said they needed to communicate," Trom said. "Too many balls were dropping and they didn't want that. They cleaned it up, picked up our defense, started being more aggressive in the back row, and that helped with our front row too."

After tying the game at 15-all, St. Mary's finally put together a clean end to a set and went on a 10-4 run en route to a 25-19 third-set victory.

"We have a really scrappy defense, and that makes a big difference" Trom said. "They're very motivated. We're not going to let the ball drop very easily on our side."

After surviving double-digit errors and committing more errors in both of the first two sets to earn their 2-0 lead, St. Mary's won the third set by committing just seven errors to Mandan's 14. Trom was happy with the cleaner set, but knows her team has work to do.

"It shows that consistency, if you put a ball in and over, it's less error on our side, and gives them more of a chance to make an error," Trom said. "That momentum stays on our side if we keep the ball in play."

On Mandan's side, seniors Morgan Sheldon and Jordan Toman led the team with eight kills apiece, with senior LaReena Mosbrucker having six of her own. Sheldon had the lone block for Mandan, and Emily Toman led the team with 27 assists.

St. Mary's ends their regular season with matches against Turtle Mountain at home on Thursday and Bismarck High on the road next Tuesday. Mandan closes with Williston on Thursday.

