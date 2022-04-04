St. Aubin takes fifth at meet in Rapid City, S.D.

University of Mary golfer Emily St. Aubin tied for fifth place at the Hardrocker Invite in Rapid City, S.D.

The freshman from Ashley, N.D., posted a two-day total of 168. Anna Graveline was 15th at 178. The Marauders (732) placed seventh out of eight in the team standings.

Gavin Argent led the men's team, placing 13th with a total of of 160. Cody Brunner, Benett Persoon and Alex Wilson tied for 16th with 162 as the Marauders (641) were fifth out of eight teams.

South Dakota Mines (609) won the men's meet. Sioux Falls (681) claimed the women's title.

The Marauders host Minot State in a dual on Thursday at Hawktree.

