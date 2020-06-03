St. Aubin grinds out a victory

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Emily St. Aubin didn’t get to be a four-time defending state Class B golf champion without knowing how to grind it out.

But she did get to be Class B girls’ division champion at the 2020 North Dakota Spring Golf Championships on Wednesday by grinding out a four-shot win over Kindred’s Avery Bartels at Riverwood Golf Course.

The tournament was held as a replacement for high school boys and girls whose spring sports season were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

St. Aubin’s 6-over-par 78 left her four shots up on the field, exactly where she was when the day began.

“Down the stretch, I was definitely struggling mentally,” St. Aubin said. “I tried to stay true to myself that whole round.”

And she had a little help when she needed it most. After taking a five-shot lead into the back nine, St. Aubin bogeyed four of the first seven holes while Bartels was shooting even par to climb within two shots with two holes left.

Avery hit the fairway off the tee and St. Aubin sprayed her tee shots right, into the canopy. But a fortunate bounce left her in the fairway from where her approach on the par-4 hole came up about five yards short of the green.