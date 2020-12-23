sports-digest Thur, 12-24-20

SPORTS DIGEST

SHAKEUP IN 'A' BOYS POLL

Top-ranked Jamestown held its position, but the rest of the weekly Class A boys basketball poll was completely reworked.

Jamestown drew 15 of 17 first-place votes to remain well ahead of the pack in the boys poll with 82 points. Fargo Davies, ranked second last week, suffered two losses and fell out of the top five.

West Fargo moved up from third to second and West Fargo Sheyenne advanced from fifth to third. Minot and Bismarck, unranked last week, are fourth and fifth, respectively.

Century, Fargo Davies and Legacy stood their ground in the first, second and third positions in the girls rankings. Voters placed Devils Lake and Watford City fourth and fifth as West Fargo and Bismarck tumbled out of the top five.

WARE POSTS DOUBLE DOUBLE IN ARIZONA WIN

TUCSON, Ariz. – Lauren Ware recorded a double double as No. 6-ranked Arizona defeated Idaho on Wednesday at the McKale Center.

The Century graduate scored 10 points and pulled down a game-high 13 rebounds for the Wildcats in a 96-42 win over the Vandals. The 13 rebounds were a career high for Ware.

Ware is off to a strong start to her freshman season, averaging 6.6 points and 6.0 rebounds per game in 17 minutes per game. She has posted two double doubles – the first coming against Southern Cal, when she had a career-high 12 points and 12 rebounds.

