South Dakota State snaps NDSU's streaks at the Fargodome

North Dakota State's conference championship streak was snapped on Saturday at the Fargodome. So was the Bison's 32-game home winning streak.
South Dakota State outscored NDSU 10-0 in the fourth quarter for a 27-17 victory to claim a share of the Missouri Valley Football Conference championship.
The Jackrabbits (5-1) and Missouri State each finished conference play 5-1. North Dakota, which had its game on Saturday at Youngstown State on Saturday canceled for COVID-19 related reasons, finished 4-1. The Bison, ranked second in the FCS, going into Saturday's final regular season game, closed at 5-2 in the league and 6-2 overall.
It was the first lost at the Fargodome for the Bison since the semifinals of the 2016 FCS playoffs.
The FCS playoff field will be announced on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. on ESPNU. SDSU claims the MVFC's automatic bid. Six at-large spots are available. NDSU is expected to receive one of them.
Tied 17-all after three quarters, Cole Frahm kicked a 24-yard field goal to put South Dakota State up 20-17 with 7:55 left in the game. The field goal was the 12th play of the drive, which consumed nearly half the quarter.
The Bison were forced to punt on the following possession.
South Dakota State iced the win with a 4-play, 71-yard touchdown drive, capped by a 5-yard TD run by Isaiah Davis with 2:50 remaining. Quarterback Mark Gronowski ran for 55 yards on the first play of the drive to the NDSU 16 yard line.
The Jackrabbits dominated the line of scrimmage.
SDSU ran for 305 yards on 46 carries. The Bison were held to 97 rushing yards on 37 carries. Both teams threw for 149 yards.
Freshman Cam Miller accounted for all 149 yards rushing and a team-high 52 on the ground, including a 13-yard scoring jaunt in the third period to tie the game at 10-all. A 2-yard plunge with 6:17 left in the third quarter tied the game again at 17-17 before the Jackrabbits scored the last 10 points of the game.