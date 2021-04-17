South Dakota State snaps NDSU's streaks at the Fargodome

North Dakota State's conference championship streak was snapped on Saturday at the Fargodome. So was the Bison's 32-game home winning streak.

South Dakota State outscored NDSU 10-0 in the fourth quarter for a 27-17 victory to claim a share of the Missouri Valley Football Conference championship.

The Jackrabbits (5-1) and Missouri State each finished conference play 5-1. North Dakota, which had its game on Saturday at Youngstown State on Saturday canceled for COVID-19 related reasons, finished 4-1. The Bison, ranked second in the FCS, going into Saturday's final regular season game, closed at 5-2 in the league and 6-2 overall.

It was the first lost at the Fargodome for the Bison since the semifinals of the 2016 FCS playoffs.

The FCS playoff field will be announced on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. on ESPNU. SDSU claims the MVFC's automatic bid. Six at-large spots are available. NDSU is expected to receive one of them.

Tied 17-all after three quarters, Cole Frahm kicked a 24-yard field goal to put South Dakota State up 20-17 with 7:55 left in the game. The field goal was the 12th play of the drive, which consumed nearly half the quarter.

The Bison were forced to punt on the following possession.