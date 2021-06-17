Some of PBR's biggest stars come to Bismarck

Chad Berger's best bulls pack a big buck.

One of the rankest of the bunch will try to prevent one of the world's best bull riders from collecting a big payday tonight.

Jose Vitor Leme, the 2020 world champion and the current No. 1 ranked bull rider on the planet, will attempt to ride The Right Stuff for eight seconds with $10,000 at stake.

“It’s a great bull and a great rider for 10 grand,” Berger said. “You’re not going to want to miss it.”

The marquee matchup highlights the first night of action at the Dakota Community Bank & Trust PBR Bull Riding Challenge inside the Bismarck Event Center. Action starts at 7:30 p.m. tonight and 7 on Saturday. It's the 21st straight year Berger, the 10-time stock contractor of the year, has brought the best bulls and riders together in his home state.

Three of the top five riders in the world are expected to be in Bismarck. Joining the top-ranked 1 Leme are fellow Brazilians Dener Barbosa, ranked fourth in the world, and No. 5 Joao Ricardo Vieira.

Other riders expected to compete include No. 11 Junior Patrik Souza, 14th-ranked Keyshawn Whitehorse, No. 16 Chase Dougherty and No. 18 Joao Henrique Luca, among others.