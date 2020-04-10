U-Mary softball team was sizzling when season ended, but may get silver lining

Alvarez, Jahner, Keller and Noble are scheduled to graduate next month. However, due to the NCAA decision to allow spring-sport seniors another season, they do have the option of returning in 2021. But, it’s not quite that simple.

For Jahner and Alvarez their careers are over. Both have jobs already lined up. Jahner, a former Dickinson standout, as a radiologic technician in Bismarck.

Keller and Noble are considering returning, which would be a big boost to next year's team. Keller hit .371 as a sophomore, .351 as a junior and was off to a .378 start in 2020. She’s also a terrific outfielder. Noble was on fire in her senior season, bombing nine home runs through the Marauders’ first 21 games.

However, both graduate in May. Keller had planned to return home to California, while Noble is from Utah and had been accepted to veterinary school in Michigan. To return next year would mean declaring a second major or going to graduate school. Both players are expected to make their decisions next week.