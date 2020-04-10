U-Mary softball team was sizzling when season ended, but may get silver lining

Silver linings seem few and far between these days.
There may be a couple for the University of Mary softball team, however.
Before the spring sports season was scrubbed by the NCAA because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Marauders had hit their stride in the Sunshine State. With five wins in their last six games in Clermont, Fla., U-Mary had surged to a 12-9 record on March 6. One week later, it was over.
“I think I’m pretty good at making adjustments and just kind of going with whatever comes, but this was tough,” U-Mary head coach Steph Roan said. “Of course, the first thing that comes to your mind is your players, especially the seniors.”
Stephanie Alvarez, Madison Jahner, Rebekkah Keller, and Emma Noble all were key players for the Marauders.
“You go in with the plan of playing for four years. Those seniors did everything the right way. They busted their butts, got good grades, were great teammates, represented our university extremely well, and then it gets taken away,” Roan said. “In a way, what happened is similar to what happens sometimes in baseball and softball. You can do everything right, hit the ball hard and still get out.”
Despite the disappointment of the season ending early, there is the possibility of getting the band back together next season, kind of.
Alvarez, Jahner, Keller and Noble are scheduled to graduate next month. However, due to the NCAA decision to allow spring-sport seniors another season, they do have the option of returning in 2021. But, it’s not quite that simple.
For Jahner and Alvarez their careers are over. Both have jobs already lined up. Jahner, a former Dickinson standout, as a radiologic technician in Bismarck.
Keller and Noble are considering returning, which would be a big boost to next year's team. Keller hit .371 as a sophomore, .351 as a junior and was off to a .378 start in 2020. She’s also a terrific outfielder. Noble was on fire in her senior season, bombing nine home runs through the Marauders’ first 21 games.
However, both graduate in May. Keller had planned to return home to California, while Noble is from Utah and had been accepted to veterinary school in Michigan. To return next year would mean declaring a second major or going to graduate school. Both players are expected to make their decisions next week.
“It’s a tough call for them, it really is. I’m going to support them in whatever they decide to do,” Roan said. “Sometimes you might have a situation where you’re kind of like, ‘OK, we kind of need to get rid of you.’ With Bekkah and Emma, and if circumstances were different with MJ and Steph, that is not the case at all. If Bekkah and Emma make the decision to come back, we’ll welcome them with the most open arms ever.”
Some coaches across the country have expressed concern about having seniors return for an extra year as it relates to recruiting. In some cases, the number of players could potentially exceed what is allowed.
There also are financial ramifications. The University of Wisconsin announced Thursday they were not offering their spring-season seniors the opportunity to play another year, a decision based entirely on economics.
Roan understands those concerns, but every situation is different.
“For next year, there really isn’t any impact on what we’re doing recruiting-wise. Two years from now is when it might show a little bit, but you have to be able to adjust and make sure you have contingencies in place,” she said. “For our situation, if Bekkah and Emma decide they’re coming back, that’s a huge win and we’ll figure out the rest down the road.”
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com
