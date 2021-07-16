Softball job at Century a home run for Krivoruchka

Darby Krivoruchka already has a big job. Recently, she landed her dream job.
The Century High alum, whose day job is working as an environmental chemist for the N.D. Department of Environmental Quality, was named head softball coach of the Patriots to replace Kevin Ziegler, who stepped down after the state tournament. Ziegler had been the coach for all 14 of Century's seasons.
"It's something I wanted to do since I started coaching," Krivoruchka said of becoming Century's head coach. "I definitely wanted to give back to this game that has given me so much and that I've been playing since I could walk."
Krivoruchka was on the first two Century High softball teams and before that the Bismarck Sparks. She went on to a college career in Jamestown for the Jimmies and also has umpired at a high level, recently earning the award of Elite Status.
She's very familiar with the Century program, having been an assistant coach since 2016.
"I think having been involved in all the different aspects as a player, as a coach and as an umpire, you can learn so much more about yourself and about the game," Krivoruchka said. "I want to be able to use those experiences to help our players."
Considering her familiarity with the players and vice versa, a smooth transition is expected.
"I think having coached every one of these girls in some way with me on JV or the ones that went straight to varsity, knowing how I function should help," she said.
Krivoruchka, like all coaches, plans to implement some changes. Century has been competitive in the West Region and the state, placing third in each of the last two state tournaments. She's setting the bar even higher.
"We're hoping that at some point in the near future we can win that first state championship," she said. "I think just in terms of the program, we can update a few things going into 2022 that I think will help us moving forward."
Of the 12 state tournaments since softball was sanctioned in 2009, West Fargo has won 10 of them. However, Minot (2018) and Dickinson (2021) have won two of the last three titles.
"It's exciting to see someone else win it every once in a while," Krivoruchka said. "Our goal is to be one of those teams."
Interest in fastpitch continues to grow across the state. Krivoruchka said Century's numbers are the highest point to date.
"It's growing really quickly. There's a lot of interest and I think it's only going to continue, which is great to see," she said.
Up next for Krivoruchka is putting a coaching staff together and planning activities for the fall. Fitting everything in is a challenge, but a cooperative employer helps.
"It's just a matter of prioritizing everything," she said. "I'm very thankful that my normal day job allows me to coach also."
