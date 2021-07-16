Softball job at Century a home run for Krivoruchka

"I think having coached every one of these girls in some way with me on JV or the ones that went straight to varsity, knowing how I function should help," she said.

Krivoruchka, like all coaches, plans to implement some changes. Century has been competitive in the West Region and the state, placing third in each of the last two state tournaments. She's setting the bar even higher.

"We're hoping that at some point in the near future we can win that first state championship," she said. "I think just in terms of the program, we can update a few things going into 2022 that I think will help us moving forward."

Of the 12 state tournaments since softball was sanctioned in 2009, West Fargo has won 10 of them. However, Minot (2018) and Dickinson (2021) have won two of the last three titles.

"It's exciting to see someone else win it every once in a while," Krivoruchka said. "Our goal is to be one of those teams."

Interest in fastpitch continues to grow across the state. Krivoruchka said Century's numbers are the highest point to date.

"It's growing really quickly. There's a lot of interest and I think it's only going to continue, which is great to see," she said.