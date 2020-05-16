Saints' Grad finishes one season short

For several years, Maddie Grad has been a girl for all seasons. Autumn brought volleyball; winter, basketball; spring and summer, softball.
You'll notice two seasons are devoted to softball. That's no coincidence. Grad says she'll pursue softball when she moves to St. Paul, Minn., to continue her education at the University of St. Thomas.
No surprise there. Grad, who will graduate this spring from St. Mary's, cracked 16 home runs and earned all-state and All-WDA laurels in softball last spring while playing for Century.
Grad says all of the sports in which she competes have merit, but softball is something special.
"I would say softball," she responds when asked for her favorite sport.
She says it's also her best sport.
"I'd say softball, just because I've been at it the longest. ... I enjoy it the most, and I play it as much as I can," she observed.
Sports, multiple sports, have been part of Grad's life for almost as long as she can remember.
"Softball was probably the first sport I played because my mom (Meghan) played in college at the University of Mary. I played tee-ball when I was really little. I started basketball when I was seven or eight and volleyball came later," she recalled. "I started all three at a young age and continued to play. I enjoyed all three as I got older."
By the time she reached middle school, Grad's promise as a softball player had become apparent. She became a regular in the Century lineup as an eighth grader, playing four seasons before losing her senior season to the coronavirus outbreak.
Her four seasons as a co-op player with Century have been successful in terms of wins. The Patriots have won 31, 20, 23 and 25 games in her four years as a varsity player, mostly as a catcher.
Tournament time has been another matter. Century failed to qualify for the state tournament in 2016 and 2017. They made the cut in 2018 and last spring, placing fourth both times.
Century got tantalizingly close to the state championship game last spring, losing 3-2 to eventual champion West Fargo in the semifinals.
"We lost in the bottom of the seventh. We led the whole game," Grad recalled. "It was tough, for sure."
The Patriots dropped a 12-9 decision to Valley City the following day in the third-place game.
In 2018 Century knocked off defending state champion West Fargo 8-4 in the first round of the state tournament. The next day the Patriots lost 8-5 to Minot in the semifinals. Minot went on to win the state title.
Century won 51 games in 2016 and 2017 combined and failed to make it to the state tournament. In 2016, Bismarck defeated Century 7-5 in a West Region state-qualifying game. In 2017, the Patriots fell victim to Minot in a state qualifier, 5-2.
Grad said last season was the most gratifying year of high school softball, the disappointing semifinal loss notwithstanding.
Her senior year was the most satisfying in volleyball and basketball. The Saints were within a match of qualifying for the state tournament in volleyball, but fell to Bismarck 3-0 to finish the season 16-12.
"I think it came down to the mentality part of it. ... We just didn't finish the way we wanted to," Grad said. "It was really disappointing, especially this year with six seniors."
In basketball, the Saints qualified for the state tournament and lost 42-38 to Fargo Davies in opening round. At that point the season ended with the cancellation of the remainder of the state tournament due to COVID-19 concerns. St. Mary's finished the season 14-11.
"I was out a couple of weeks with an injury and I came back. We managed to play really well together as a team. I felt that was important for us, especially with a new coach (B.J. Etzold) and everything," Grad noted.
Grad said the basketball season was especially satisfying after the Saints' near miss in 2019. St. Mary's dropped a 49-47 overtime decision to Legacy in a state-qualifying game.
While Grad adapted naturally to softball, she said basketball was another matter.
"I don't play (basketball) much and it's more of a skill sport that you just have to practice all the time," she said.
Although playing multiple sports reduces the time an athlete can devote to each sport, Grad said playing three sports was the right decision.
"It definitely helps you progress when you play one sport, but being in multiple sports makes you more well-rounded. You develop different skill sets that make you stand out," she said.
For instance, she said volleyball made her a better basketball player.
"Playing in the back row (in volleyball) definitely transfers into playing defense in basketball," she observed.
Grad's development as a softball player has been enhanced by the three summers she's spent with the North Dakota Elite team. However, her summer softball endeavors date back a long way.
"I've played summer ball for as long as I can remember. I started with tee-ball when I was really little," she said.
Grad is listed as a catcher-outfielder on the CHS softball roster, but she spends the bulk of her time crouched behind the plate.
"When people ask me, I just say I'm a catcher," she said.
While determining her choice of a college to attend, Grad said athletics was part of the equation.
"I definitely was looking to play softball in college, so that had an influence. St. Thomas is a good school academically and they have a great softball program, so it worked out well. ... It's where I felt I fit in best with the team and the atmosphere," she said.
St. Thomas is a long-standing member of the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, an NCAA Division III league. The school is being involuntarily removed from the MIAC at the end of the coming academic year. The school's application to move to the Division I Summit League is in the works, pending approval of the NCAA.
Grad said she's eager to begin her college career, but is also a bit wistful about leaving St. Mary's.
"I think if I'd gotten my entire senior (softball) season I would have felt it was time to move on, but now I'm caught up thinking I want to play with my team one more time," she said. "But I realize there are bigger and better things out there, too."
