Saints' Grad finishes one season short

For several years, Maddie Grad has been a girl for all seasons. Autumn brought volleyball; winter, basketball; spring and summer, softball.

You'll notice two seasons are devoted to softball. That's no coincidence. Grad says she'll pursue softball when she moves to St. Paul, Minn., to continue her education at the University of St. Thomas.

No surprise there. Grad, who will graduate this spring from St. Mary's, cracked 16 home runs and earned all-state and All-WDA laurels in softball last spring while playing for Century.

Grad says all of the sports in which she competes have merit, but softball is something special.

"I would say softball," she responds when asked for her favorite sport.

She says it's also her best sport.

"I'd say softball, just because I've been at it the longest. ... I enjoy it the most, and I play it as much as I can," she observed.

Sports, multiple sports, have been part of Grad's life for almost as long as she can remember.