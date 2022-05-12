Sabers slip through weather, sweep Braves

There was no guarantee that Mandan and Legacy would get a single game of softball in Thursday, let alone complete a doubleheader.

Legacy can thank Mother Nature that the weather broke just right, as they earned a pair of 10-run Senior Day wins over the Braves at Sanford Sports Complex, 11-1 and 19-9.

"Considering the circumstances, I'm happy we were able to get two (games) today," Legacy head coach Holly Schild said. "If we would have had to cancel the second game, it wouldn't have hurt either of us. Two games is great, but if we had only been able to get one based on the conditions, that would have been fine."

A trio of seniors were particularly critical in Legacy's Game 1 victory, with plenty of help from a junior along the way.

Senior Tori Olson took the mound in the opener for the Sabers, and had an effective outing, allowing just a single run to the Braves over five innings on four hits and three walks while striking out three.

Olson gave herself plenty of help offensively, going 2-3 with a double and two runs scored. Senior batterymate Emma Owens had a monster opener, smacking a pair of two-run home runs that drove in Olson both times.

"It was special tonight because it was Senior Night," Owens said. "We've been wanting to play it for so long, but our games kept getting canceled, so we felt we had to come out. Sucks that I had to hit it off my best friends, but you gotta do what you gotta do sometimes."

Lower down in the Legacy lineup, senior Daysha Malard had a consistent day, going 3-3 and scoring a trio of runs.

Malard was largely driven in thanks to the efforts of No. 9 hitter and junior Hannah Hammes, who had her own big day at the plate.

Hammes was a triple shy of the cycle in Game 1, blasting a three-run home run to give the Sabers their 10-run margin after doubling and singling earlier, collecting a total of six RBIs.

"We hit the ball well all night," Schild said. "I was pleased with our offensive and defensive effort. Some of the girls are in spots in the lineup for a reason, and it's nice to see they can take care of business and score runs."

While the Sabers and Braves were able to get through all of the first game and the first inning and a half of Game 2 with no weather issues, a nearby lightning strike and a heavy, but temporary, onslaught of rain forced a 35-minute pause.

"It's never ideal to stop and pause for half an hour, but I thought we handled it well," Schild said. "We came back, we struggled a little as they did, it took us an inning or two to get back into it."

When the game resumed, the wetter field made it tough for pitchers to grip the ball, and tougher for catchers to catch the resulting wild offerings.

The end result was 13 walks and a pair of hit batters by Mandan's Jenna Wandler and Lilly Giggee, and eight walks and four hit batters by Brynn Arnold and Olson, who returned to the mound in the middle of the game to pitch an inning and a third for the Sabers.

"It was tough, my knees get sore from blocking," Owens said. "It's just something you have to get used to. As long as I keep it in front of me, runners have stopped running on me."

Walks and hit batters weren't the only damage either. Both teams struggled with the slick conditions.

"We pulled (Tori) back in (to pitch) in the second game," Schild said. "She struggled a little, but the conditions weren't ideal, so the second game was going to be a gamble. (Tori and Brynn) got through the adversity, bounced back and did what they needed to do."

Schild credited her hitters with making Mandan's pitchers work for every last out, particularly in Game 2.

"We've emphasized being disciplined at the plate and swinging at the pitches you want to swing at," Schild said. "You don't want to take advantage of a team when it's struggling, but you do want to have good, quality at-bats and get baserunners on and score runs.

"I know a lot of them wanted to hit, there was a speed adjustment (needed in game two), but they have to be able to adjust. We see an enormous amount of different speeds of pitchers in this conference, and we stress that we have to adjust no matter who is pitching."

Mandan was not able to match Legacy's power output, but LaReena Mosbrucker did take Arnold deep to right in the top of the first inning to give the Braves a short-lived lead.

Arnold answered with her own home run, a line drive out to center that cleared the deepest part of the park with ease.

Owens was dangerous again, cracking a pair of doubles to drive in four of Legacy's 19 runs.

"We showed we were a good team," Owens said. "Anybody can beat anybody in the WDA."

The win gave Legacy a pair of much-needed West Region wins, especially after dropping a pair to league-leading Dickinson earlier in the week.

"We didn't hit the ball well on Tuesday against Dickinson, so it was nice to see us respond and not hang our heads too long," Schild said. "We knew these were important games, everything is up and down in the conference. I was hoping to get two games in and we did."

