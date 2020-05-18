Men's slowpitch softball in Bismarck to start May 29, women June 1

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Slowpitch softball diamonds in Bismarck soon will be bustling.

Men's league play will begin Friday, May 29, while the women open up the following Monday (June 1).

Careful consideration went into whether or not there would be softball this summer.

"It was a very difficult decision," said Bismarck Men's Slowpitch Softball Association Chairman Roger Weigel. "Safety for everyone involved was our primary concern. We're following the North Dakota Smart Restart guidelines to maintain social distancing during league play."

Among the regulations being enacted:

1. Bench players will stand outside the dugouts.

2. Coin flips will be eliminated.

3. Postgame handshakes will be eliminated.

4. Ball/strike mat will be used, allowing the umpire to stand off to the side to prevent tight contact between batter, catcher and umpire. If the pitch hits the mat, it will be a strike.