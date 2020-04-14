Marauders' Jahner disappointed to have senior season cut short

Softball was going to end for Madison Jahner this spring.
After five stellar seasons for the Dickinson High Midgets, then four more at the University of Mary, the right-handed pitcher was ready to move on. Unfortunately, the end came sooner than she expected.
With a 3-3 record and 49 innings logged in the circle through early March, Jahner’s senior year ended shortly thereafter when NCAA canceled the remainder of the spring season. The abrupt end to her career was a tough pill to swallow.
“It was a heartbreaker,” said Jahner, who was the North Dakota Gatorade Softball Player of the Year in 2016 before joining the Marauders. “Something seemed so different about it. I felt like as a team we made big improvements last year with what Steph (Roan) brought in and we were going to build off those and have a really good season.
“It was a huge disappointment not to be able to finish it out.”
When the coronavirus outbreak stopped the spring season in its tracks, the Marauders were 12-9 and appeared poised to challenge for a playoff spot in the Northern Sun.
“At the end of our Florida trip, it seemed like everything was coming together,” Jahner said. “We were pitching well, our hitters were swinging great and we were playing really well defensively.”
Instead, it was over.
Later, a ruling by the NCAA allowed spring sport athletes the opportunity to return next season as a do-over of sorts. But for athletes like Jahner, who also excelled academically, returning to school was not an option.
Jahner, who was an instant contributor as a freshman for the Marauders, will graduate in less than two weeks with a degree in radiology technology. She already has a job lined up at CHI St. Alexius Urgent Care in Bismarck.
Rebekkah Keller, Emma Noble and Stephanie Alvarez faced dilemmas similar to Jahner's. Keller and Noble considered returning for one more season, but elected not to. All four players will graduate later this month.
“I really took this year playing every moment like it was my last,” Jahner said. “I was preparing myself for being done with softball. Coming back never was really an option for me with how things shook out.”
Roan, the U-Mary head softball coach, said Jahner was primed for a big final season.
“I thought there was a lot left in the tank for MJ,” Roan said. “She’s one of those players you root for. If you ask her to run through a brick wall, she’ll do it. She’s a great leader. I felt like this was going to be a season where she put herself on the map. It’s tough because you want to see someone like her be able to go out with a bang.”
Jahner’s commitment can't be questioned.
The final two years of the rad-tech degree are spent working 40 hours per week on clinical rotations at hospitals. Combined with early-morning weight-lifting sessions and softball practice after work, it made for some long days.
“It definitely wasn’t easy but our coaches are super flexible. School comes first and when your coaches are willing to work with you, that makes everything a lot more manageable,” Jahner said.
During her on-the-job training, she’s seen up close and personal the battle health care professionals are waging against COVID-19.
“Everyone is trying to take precautions to stay safe, but there’s always a chance you can come into contact with someone who might have the virus,” Jahner said. “It is pretty much the front line.”
While her final season may have not ended as she hoped, the Dickinson Trinity graduate's collegiate experience was very fulfilling.
“I always believed school comes first and sports are second,” she said. “For me, the University of Mary was the perfect choice. The season didn’t end how we wanted it to, but I had a lot of fun and made many great friends along the way.”
