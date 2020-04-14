Marauders' Jahner disappointed to have senior season cut short

Instead, it was over.

Later, a ruling by the NCAA allowed spring sport athletes the opportunity to return next season as a do-over of sorts. But for athletes like Jahner, who also excelled academically, returning to school was not an option.

Jahner, who was an instant contributor as a freshman for the Marauders, will graduate in less than two weeks with a degree in radiology technology. She already has a job lined up at CHI St. Alexius Urgent Care in Bismarck.

Rebekkah Keller, Emma Noble and Stephanie Alvarez faced dilemmas similar to Jahner's. Keller and Noble considered returning for one more season, but elected not to. All four players will graduate later this month.

“I really took this year playing every moment like it was my last,” Jahner said. “I was preparing myself for being done with softball. Coming back never was really an option for me with how things shook out.”

Roan, the U-Mary head softball coach, said Jahner was primed for a big final season.