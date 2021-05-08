Marauders hits three home runs in softball win over Crookston

The University of Mary softball team picked up a road split with Crookston on Saturday.

The Marauders smacked three home runs in the opener, a 6-3 victory. The Golden Eagles took game 2, 11-2.

Madelynn Trout hit a solo home run to get the scoring started for the Marauders, taking Katie Humhej deep in the top of the second inning.

The Marauders broke a 1-all tie with three runs in the top of the fourth. Mikaela Pelesauma's solo homer made it 2-1. Later, Eryn De Jonge doubled in two runs to make it 4-1.

Up 5-1, leadoff batter Mariah Sanchez went bridge in the top of the seventh, pushing U-Mary's advantage to 6-1.

The run support backed relief pitcher Nicole Eckhardt's four solid innings in the circle. Eckhardt allowed two runs on four hits with five strikeouts.

Sanchez and De Jonge finished with two hits each in the Marauders' eighth win of the season.

Crookston scored seven runs in the first three innings and ended the game early with six runs in the bottom of the sixth to earn the split, 11-2.