Mandan's Jungling makes difficult decision to step away from coaching

Ryne Jungling has spent a big chunk of his life on the base paths.

But for now, he's stepping away.

The only head coach the Mandan High girls varsity softball team has had, has resigned his position. The school made the announcement on Thursday.

Jungling, a former baseball standout for the Braves and Legion baseball Chiefs, had been coaching since he was 20 years old. Now 33, he's taken a different job where he'll be working in the technology training department, training teachers. He had been a social studies and history teacher at Mandan High.

"To not be coaching is going to be interesting. Different for sure," he said. "It's been a big part of my life.

"I think I could've made it work but with the new job there's more responsibility with more days on the contract and those kinds of things."

Jungling and Mandan High girls basketball coach Abby Thomas shared coaching duties when the Braves' softball program debuted with a junior varsity schedule in 2014. Jungling took over as the head varsity coach the next season.