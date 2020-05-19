Lose a year, lose a lot; BHS softball team was poised for strong season

"Softball has gotten so much better the last three or four years. It's definitely one of the up-and-coming sports in North Dakota with lots and lots of talent," he observed.

While Grensteiner says the best of the West Region is probably on par with West Fargo, he notes the Packers have an edge on other teams in one key -- respect. West Fargo, which has won 10 of the 11 NDHSAA-sanctioned state Class A tournaments, knows all about winning.

"Confidence and knowing how to win is just huge. That's what West Fargo has. They have talent and they have the mindset. It's tough to beat that," he noted.

With hopes for high school spring sports seasons gone, Grensteiner wonders what a lost season will do to the players in terms of their development.

"It's worrisome, losing a whole season and just getting the athletes back out and playing," he said. "I know everyone is in the same boat, but losing the season for these athletes is huge. They'll be trying to get back in the swing of things and trying to catch up."