Haggin embracing new roles at BSC

Fastpitch has been a growing sport on the high school level. Samantha Hettinger, a senior at Bismarck High, signed with the Mystics last week.

“I hope to give North Dakota student-athletes a chance to play at the next level,” Haggin said. “In the last decade, fastpitch softball in North Dakota has become bigger. More student-athletes are playing. As a North Dakota native, I’d love to field a team that is North Dakota athletes first.”

As an assistant coach on Marv Pedersen’s staff the past three seasons, Haggin has been a part of the Mystics’ success on the basketball court.

The Mystics went 27-5 last season, advancing to the Region XII title game. They will lose seven sophomores -- including standout Amber Stevahn -- but expect to contend in the Mon-Dak Conference and the region again next winter.

“We have our sophomores coming back, they have good leadership skills,” Haggin said. “We’re going to have an influx of good freshmen coming in. The sophomores will have to be leaders on the court, and I believe they will.”

Not a lot will change on the court.

“The expectations coming in are just the same as any year,” Haggin said. “You have to have high expectations.