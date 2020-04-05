Haggin embracing new roles at BSC

Thai Haggin expected to be on the road this spring, hitting the recruiting trail.
Tasked with restarting a softball program at Bismarck State College, Haggin was planning on getting on the road and scouting prospective future Mystics in person.
Things have changed.
“With the way recruiting is now, there’s nothing face to face,” Haggin said. “Cancelling the season, we don’t have a chance to get out and watch. I’ll be reaching out to coaches and recruits via email, FaceTime, phone calls until they allow contact.
“It’s a different recruiting season this year. Starting a program has its difficulties, but I’m up for the challenge.”
Haggin will be getting used to multitasking. The former Williston High School and U-Mary standout is getting softball up and running after a three-year hiatus at BSC while also taking over as head coach of the women’s basketball program and is also adding athletic coordinator duties.
Whatever the communication method, Haggin will be looking to stock a softball roster for the fall. In addition to the incoming freshmen, there have been some athletes currently on campus who have inquired about joining the team.
“I’ve had a few messages from students at BSC already,” Haggin said. “I’ll follow up with them. Hopefully some of them will want to play.”
Fastpitch has been a growing sport on the high school level. Samantha Hettinger, a senior at Bismarck High, signed with the Mystics last week.
“I hope to give North Dakota student-athletes a chance to play at the next level,” Haggin said. “In the last decade, fastpitch softball in North Dakota has become bigger. More student-athletes are playing. As a North Dakota native, I’d love to field a team that is North Dakota athletes first.”
As an assistant coach on Marv Pedersen’s staff the past three seasons, Haggin has been a part of the Mystics’ success on the basketball court.
The Mystics went 27-5 last season, advancing to the Region XII title game. They will lose seven sophomores -- including standout Amber Stevahn -- but expect to contend in the Mon-Dak Conference and the region again next winter.
“We have our sophomores coming back, they have good leadership skills,” Haggin said. “We’re going to have an influx of good freshmen coming in. The sophomores will have to be leaders on the court, and I believe they will.”
Not a lot will change on the court.
“The expectations coming in are just the same as any year,” Haggin said. “You have to have high expectations.
“We’ll have the same offense, up and down the court, play tough defense, our defense keys our offense. Our transition game will be the same. They have to be fast. A lot of the game isn’t going to change. I had a good mentor. We’ll have the same philosophy.”
Having coached in the program will make the transition easier.
“The last three years I was able to get involved in some of the recruiting process and I’m very thankful for that,” Haggin said. “It helped me grow as a coach and as an individual. Building relationships with the athletes is a big part of the recruiting process.”
Haggin is also ready to take on the athletic coordinator duties away from the court and the diamond.
“I’m excited to learn more about that,” she said. “I’m going to be learning a lot about the compliance part, letters of intent -- I’m willing to jump in and learn and help out with that part of things.
“It’s a completely different side of coaching. I’m just excited to be a part of the Mystic community. I’m looking forward to meeting more people and being more involved at BSC.”
