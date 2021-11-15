Gronberg, Morris sign with UND softball

Two-time Gatorade Player of the Year Logan Gronberg from Bismarck High and Brooklyn Morris of Century are among three local players to sign with the University of North Dakota softball team.

Gronberg, a senior for the Demons this upcoming season, has excelled both in the batter's box and in the circle.

Offensively, Gronberg has 44 home runs with a .580 career batting average for the Demons. Pitching-wise, the three-time all-state selection has 48 victories.

Gronberg, who has made the Dean's List at BHS four times, plans to study psychology at UND.

Morris was a pitcher and center fielder last season for Century, helping the Patriots to a third-place finish at the state tournament. She carries a 4.0 GPA and plans to study biology at UND.

Also signing with the Fighting Hawks is Dickinson standout Taya Hopfauf, who has slugged 41 home runs to go with a .474 batting average in three season for the Midgets.

Hopfauf, a two-time all-state selection, is a member of the National Honor Society at Dickinson. At UND, she plans to study Communication Sciences & Disorders.

Other recruits announced Monday are Camryn Lasota (Wauwatosa, Wis.), Katelyn Neumayer (Lincoln, Neb.) and Annabelle Winter (Riverside, Mo.).

"We are thrilled to be able to welcome an unbelievable class to UND," said coach Jordan Stevens. "A highly talented group all with regional ties makes this class truly unique to the softball program.

"These players have excelled during their prep careers and we are excited to see them progress and grow here at the University of North Dakota."

