Frantz, hired in December, gaining familiarity with team as U-Mary softball season starts

Andrea Frantz has had to learn her new team in a hurry. In fact, it remains a work in progress.

But, ready for not, the University of Mary's softball season starts today in Minot, playing the first of four weekend games at MSU's bubble facility.

Hired in December, the former All-American player for the Marauders said the cram course in team-building has gone well.

"I think the players have received the new coaching staff really well," said Frantz, formerly Andrea 'Dre' Brunskill during her playing days. "They were ready to work. They put their heads down and kept at this since returning from winter break."

About half of the Marauders' roster is new, but to Frantz and the players, they were all starting from scratch.

"We started out just kind of observing to see where the girls were at," said Frantz, who did not recruit any of the 20 players on the opening-day roster. "For the most part, the girls have received everything well and have been comfortable and just going with things. We're excited. There's a lot of talent."

From last season's squad, which struggled to a 9-32 mark, their top hitter (Eryn De Jonge, .296 batting average), top run producer (Kaylee Kannegiesser, 18 RBIs, 32 hits) and leading home-run hitter (Rachel Laetsch, 5 HR), return.

Kannegiesser and Haley Berube, who missed most of last season with an arm injury, will fill the middle infield sports.

The other infield spots will feature Madison Wszolek who starts at catcher, and Kennedy Cowart at first. Devyn Ritz and Sariah Perez are contending for the third base job.

In the outfield, Eryn De Jonge and her sister Brooke, along with Morgan Diedrich, Natasha Stubbs and Erin Murphy will all see early action, which will be a theme in Minot.

"We'll move people around quite a bit and give a lot of different players opportunities," Frantz said. "I would say this weekend isn't defining, it's more about opening doors to what we can do as a team."

Frantz believes there is plenty of potential at the plate.

"We have a speedy roster and I think we'll really compete hitting-wise," she said.

Two of the Marauders' three pitchers are new to the team. Nicole Eckhardt tossed 45 innings as a freshman last season. Emari Evans, a transfer from Division I Howard University, was picked as one of the Marauders' players to watch, along with Kannegiesser, when the preseason poll was released last month, in which the Marauders were picked 13th in the 16-team Northern Sun.

Freshman Hannah Chambers, one of six Californians on the roster, also will see plenty of time in the circle.

The Marauders face Minot State, picked seventh in the NSIC, today at 5 p.m. On Saturday, they face Valley City State and Minnesota-Crookston. The Golden Eagles were picked 16th in the NSIC. Sunday's opponent is Dakota Wesleyan.

The Marauders will play 12 preseason games before kicking off NSIC play at the end of March back in Minot against the Beavers.

"I think we're looking at this as a clean slate. They can make the season what they want it to be," Frantz said. "We play in a tough conference. We play a lot of really good teams. We don't really know them, but they don't know who we are either.

"They've worked hard leading up to this point. They're excited to get on the field and compete."

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

