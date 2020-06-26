For Wolff, 'The silence you hear Saturday night is the McQuade Tournament'

While softball was the centerpiece, socializing by the thousands at diamonds all around Bismarck-Mandan, and at hotels and bars is just as big a draw.

Wolff’s den was another big gathering place -- for umpires.

In addition to scheduling more than 100 umpires over three days and finding fill-ins as needed throughout the tournament, Wolff also played host to as many as 60 umpires for supper each night of the tournament.

“We would cook for all those people after the games were over,” Wolff said.

And that wasn’t all.

In the days leading up to the tournament, Wolff would have up to six campers brought to his neighborhood. They would be home to as many as 25 umpires for the duration of the tournament.

“People would lend us campers … about six campers we would have parked in the neighborhood. I’ve got really good neighbors,” he said.

And the neighborhood is as quiet this week as it’s been in decades.